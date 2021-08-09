4 Tips for Investing Better From One of the Country's Top Wealth Advisor Moms

tips for investing better

For those who have not yet received the memo: Investing is one of the primary ways to build wealth. But the unfortunate reality is that far too few women have confidence in this important arena.

Numerous industry studies bear this out, including the recent Women & Financial Wellness report from Merrill Lynch, which among other things found that the No. 1 financial regret expressed by the women polled was not investing more. In addition, 69 percent of the women involved in the Merrill Lynch study said that not having the knowledge to invest was their No. 1 barrier to getting started. And 34 percent of women said they don't have the confidence to invest.

This is a reality that needs to change. Yes, women have made a great strides in many ways. But when it comes to wealth accumulation, investing, and personal finance, there's still so much further to go.

To help with that effort, we tapped Cheryl Young, a Morgan Stanley wealth manager who was named the No. 1 top wealth advisor mom in the entire country by Working Mother and SHOOK Research In both 2018 and 2020. Young was also among Barron's Top 100 financial advisors every year from 2014 through 2020, and Barron's Top 1,200 state-by-state advisors from 2015 through 2020. She was also ranked nationally in Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors from 2016 through 2020, including being No. 2 on Forbes' Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors list, and landing among the top 200 overall.

Here's what Young had to say:

Understand mental heuristics before getting started

Young suggests that as women embark on investing, it can be a good idea to delve into mental heuristics, mental shortcuts that allow people to solve problems and make judgments quickly and efficiently.

When polled, women consistently report that they have less financial acumen than their male peers, says Young. But when actually tested on their financial savvy, women actually score very close to their male counterparts.

"I find this very ironic, as one of the most common mental heuristics in investing is the tendency to have over-confidence, but we often see women are under-confident," Young explains.

"Most people start with goals, but I think women especially need to first face their biases and emotions around money. Especially pay attention to confirmation biases, anchoring biases, loss aversion biases, hindsight biases, and group think," says Young.

Let's break that down a bit for those not entirely familiar with the lingo.

Confirmation biases involve one's tendency to favor information that confirms existing beliefs or hypotheses.

Anchoring bias is a cognitive bias that causes us to rely too heavily on the first piece of information we're given about a topic.

Loss aversion bias is a cognitive bias that describes why, for some individuals, the pain of losing is twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining.

Hindsight bias is a phenomenon that often allows people to convince themselves after something has happened that they actually predicted it beforehand. This tendency, in turn, may cause people to believe they can accurately predict other events.

Group think meanwhile is a phenomenon during which people strive for consensus in a group. However, in so doing, people often set aside their own personal beliefs.

"Understanding basic behavioral finance is key and should be part of your approach from day one and reminding yourself every month as it's easy to fall into bad habits," advises Young.

Boosting your investing confidence takes practice and education

After facing and acknowledging your emotions, begin to create financial goals and a plan, while also educating yourself about investing, says Young.

"Create a reading list. But be careful to understand the source. A lot of information on the web has the goal of selling versus the goal of education," advises Young.

"I think the more you read, the more confidence you will have," Young adds.

Now get your pen or pencil out because here are two of the books Young recommends to help get you started on the right foot: The Intelligent Investor ($14, Amazon) and The Wall Street Journal Guide to Understanding Money and Investing ($14, Amazon.) In addition, Morgan Stanley has produced its own helpful guide titled Playbook: A Woman's Guide to Life and Money, which can be downloaded for free.

Young also suggests finding a stock simulation app to help acclimate yourself to investing if you're nervous. There are a variety of stock market game apps, which are specifically designed to help users practice virtual stock trading. Some of the options include Wall Street Survivor, Investopedia Stock Simulator, and Stock Trainer: Virtual Trading.

The main point here is that developing confidence with regard to investing, or even with broader matters of personal finance, does not necessarily happen overnight. You'll need to put some time and effort into it.

"I've had amazing female clients–powerhouse women—and their confidence level when it comes to money is so low," says Young.

One of the ways Young has tried to help women address this hurdle has been through hosting twice yearly "women and wine" events. These events kicked off about 15 years ago and Young uses the more relaxed backdrop of a wine gathering to present expert speakers who talk about everything from credit scores to the difference between ETFs and mutual funds.

"These gatherings are a safe place for women to talk about their financial questions," says Young.

Practice requires time in the markets

Don't ever try to time the market. It simply will not work out well. Instead, be prepared to spend some time learning how the market works. This is probably one of the most important lessons for women to learn, says Young.

While on this point of time as it relates to investing, Young advises staying invested. What does she mean by this exactly?

"Do not have money in stocks that you need in a year as your probabilities are terrible," says Young. "Review basic probabilities of stock index returns over one, three, five, and 10 years, and remember, you can't apply those probabilities to a single stock or narrowly diversified portfolio."

And finally, while it can be intimidating for some to get started, the best thing you can do is get started now. This is because of the power of compounding interest or compounding money, which involves the earnings from an asset or investment being reinvested and turning into even more earnings over time.

It's going to be bumpy

Investing is rarely a rainbows-and-butterflies journey. Know that there will be ups and downs. With this reality in mind, Young suggests most people should stick with indexes not individual stocks. But if you are going to start picking stocks, then have a thesis or a reason for what and how you're going to buy, and when you are going to sell.

"Enter knowing it will not be straight up and have a plan for your emotions when prices drop," continues Young. "I use the example often with my clients that averages in the stock market are like having your right foot in a bucket of freezing ice water, and your left foot in a bucket of boiling water and expecting to feel good like that."

If you face this first, and have a plan for the downturns, (including a plan for your emotions during such moments) you will be less likely to sell at the wrong times.

"Numerous studies show that the average person underperforms mostly because of over-trading," says Young.

"Be prepared for the drops," adds Young. "Know they are coming."