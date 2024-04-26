4-time WNBA champion Sue Bird joins Seattle Storm ownership group

Force 10 Hoops, which owns the Seattle Storm, recently announced that WNBA legend Sue Bird has joined its ownership group. Bird played 19 seasons with the Storm, and her career included four WNBA championships, 13 All-Star Game appearances, eight All-WNBA teams and five Olympic gold medals. She retired at the end of 2022 after an illustrious career, both in college and the WNBA, but her business ventures were only getting started.

“As a player, I poured my heart into every game for the Seattle Storm, and now, as part of the ownership group, I am thrilled to continue contributing to the growth of the game,” said Bird. “Investing in women’s sports isn’t just about passion; it’s smart business. It’s about recognizing the immense talent, dedication, and market potential our league has always had.”

This is the second professional sports team Bird has invested in, the first being the NWSL’s NJ/NY Gotham FC in 2022. Bird and her wife, legendary United States women’s national team soccer player Megan Rapinoe, launched the production company A Touch More in 2022. In 2021, she co-founded the media production company Togethxr, alongside U.S. national team player Alex Morgan, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel.

The ownership announcement comes less than a week after the Storm unveiled their new center for basketball performance, the “first dedicated WNBA practice facility designed and built from the ground up.” It is a $64 million, 50,000-square-foot practice facility and team headquarters.

“Together, we’re not just shaping the future of basketball, but also paving the way for a more equitable and inclusive society,” Bird said.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire