4-time Olympian Kara Winger will be U.S. flag bearer at closing ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics are set to close on Sunday, and the person who will carry the U.S. flag during the ceremony has been announced.

Kara Winger, a 35-year-old javelin thrower who is in her fourth Olympics, has been named the flag bearer for the closing ceremony following a vote of all Team USA members.

Winger, one of the two track and field captains for Team USA, appeared Friday on "Today" to talk about what an honor it is to be chosen, especially as someone who had never made an Olympic final.

"I am in complete disbelief still. It’s insane, insane!" she said. "Four-time Olympian, but never a finalist even, and not a medalist so it just feels incredibly — it’s such an honor to be this person that maybe represents that the point of the Olympics is about participation.

"I kept showing up. Simone Biles showed up in the beam at the end of the Olympics, and it’s just been such a cool conversation about mental health and this example that Japan has set of putting the Olympics on, bringing the world back together again and just being here."

The four-time Olympian finished 17th in Tokyo and has never made an Olympic final, with her highest finish being 13th at the 2016 Rio Games. Because of that, she feels that she represents what Team USA is all about: "participation" and "showing up." More than 600 athletes are on Team USA, and the vast majority of them — Winger included — will not win medals. But that doesn't lessen their accomplishments. They were the best athletes in the country at their sport, and earned the right to represent the U.S. at the Olympics.

Kara Winger will carry the flag for Team USA at the Olympics closing ceremony. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Overcoming adversity

Winger almost didn't make it to her fourth Olympics. She partially tore her ACL for the second time in her career in Aug. 2020, and she underwent surgery and a tough, painful rehabilitation just to make it to the qualifiers. But having the extra year due to the postponement of the Games meant she had the time to fully recover, and she qualified easily.

However, she wasn't able to surpass her Rio result in Tokyo. In an Instagram post earlier in the week, Winger wrote about her conflicting emotions; she was sad about how things had turned out, but immensely proud about everything she'd accomplished and of the people who helped her get there.

