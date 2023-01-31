4-time champ Rob Gronkowski predicts Eagles Super Bowl LVII win

4-time champ Gronkowski predicts Eagles Super Bowl LVII win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Super Bowl LVII predictions are starting to come in, and at least one former NFL great thinks the Eagles will take the Lombardi Trophy.

Rob Gronkowski, former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end and 4-time Super Bowl Champ, was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday and was put on the spot by the host, asking for his prediction for the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona in 12 days.

Gronkowski, who dabbles now as a studio NFL analyst for Fox said he gives the Eagles the edge, not because of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury, but because of what he sees from the Eagles playing as a unit.

Well, first off, the Eagles kinda got, like, a free pass [Sunday], a ‘Get Out of Jail’ card free. Everything went their way [Sunday]. I was at the game. I mean, I’m not saying they didn’t deserve it. They definitely dominated the number one defense in the league, and they dominated the Giants the week before. I’m sorry, I know we’re in New York.

Kansas City, they did enough, they’re always scrambling, they always get the job done, they definitely do. Patrick Mahomes always rolling around the pocket, [Chiefs TE] Travis [Kelce] is always open. They just get it done, they do.

I would say… Philadelphia has been playing more like a team the whole season. I’m gonna go with the Eagles.

There it is. You have to respect a well-thought out, measured response. And he didn’t say anything that wasn’t off-base. The Eagles have dominated, and did get some injury luck against the 49ers with the injuries to quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson.

Gronk knows what it takes to win Super Bowls. He had a great on-field connection with the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, and together they won it all four times. One day soon his bust will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And I must say, Gronk has transitioned into his TV role extremely well, and not just because he chose the Eagles. Some would think he wouldn’t bring very much to the table, but he has been solid thus far, and he has a bright future if he wants to stay with it.

Hundreds more predictions will be made over the next week-plus, but let it be known: Gronk’s an Eagles guy.



