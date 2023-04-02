4 thoughts on the Steelers NFL draft after free agency

Now that things have settled down in free agency for the Pittsburgh Steelers, attention turns fully to the 2023 NFL draft. Let’s look at what the Steelers did and didn’t do in free agency and how that could impact the draft.

loaded up the interior OL, ignored OT

The Pittsburgh Steelers put significant resources into getting the interior offensive line in shape. But there hasn’t even been a thought of adding a free-agent offensive tackle. This tells us, look for the team to fill its biggest remaining need with one of its first two draft picks.

No veteran wide receiver help

Another position of need the Steelers have avoided is wide receiver. Understanding that getting a No. 3 wide receiver is nowhere near as important as a starting left tackle, this is still a need Pittsburgh could fill in the first two rounds.

Cornerback and defensive tackle still in play

Despite the additions of cornerback Patrick Peterson and defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, both of these positions are very much in play in the first three rounds. Peterson is a short-term solution as a starter and Fehoko is a rotational player.

EDGE is the sleeper here

Having an exceptional third edge rusher is just as good as getting an additional starter for a team that prides itself on rushing the passer like the Steelers do. Bud Dupree is still in play as a free-agent addition but if that falls through, an edge player is a real sleeper for the Steelers first-round pick.

