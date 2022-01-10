4 thoughts on the Patriots’ playoff matchup against the Bills

The New England Patriots get a third chance at the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round on Saturday, and Bill Belichick is hoping his team looks almost nothing like it did in the second go-round in Week 16.

The Bills completely controlled that matchup, with their offense converting fourth downs with relative ease and Josh Allen playing about as well as a quarterback can play. New England’s offense and defense had no answer for Buffalo, causing the Patriots to fall into a quick hole and never gain any momentum for a comeback.

Mac Jones, who threw two interceptions in that loss, and the Patriots are hoping their playoff matchup looks very different. Here are a few quick-hit thoughts on the news that the Bills and Patriots are playing again.

Josh Allen can't have a perfect day like he did in Week 16

The Patriots defense could only watch while Allen was 30 of 47 for 314 yards and three touchdown passes. He also had 12 carries for 64 yards. Allen was immensely creative and mostly accurate in the Bills’ 33-20 Week 16 win, and New England had a handful of disappointing plays where it could only chalk up the impressive showings from Allen and his receivers.

In this coming matchup, the Patriots can’t afford to drop interception opportunities, whether it was J.C. Jackson’s chance against Allen — or Devin McCourty’s chance last week against Tua Tagovailoa. The Patriots have to take every opportunity to get Allen out of the zone. And it’s not like he’s been impregnable this year. He has completed fewer than 60% of passes in each of his last two games. That should provide enough bad film to inspire Belichick and his defense to get in Allen’s head.

Get ready for way too many weather storylines

Because the Patriots managed to eke out a win over the Bills in foul weather earlier this season but lost handily in milder weather, everyone will have their eyes on the forecast. And certainly, if it’s snowy and windy, that favors the Patriots, who were happy to run 46 times and a pass just three times while the Bills struggled to throw amid Allen’s 30 attempts.

It’s just that the weather would have to be mind-bogglingly bad for the Patriots to really get the upper hand. As it stands, the weather is supposed to be brutally cold. But that’s not that big of an advantage for New England. Wind is the biggest factor — anything to keep Allen from hitting his target.

First crack at a @Patriots v @BuffaloBills forecast for Saturday. Kickoff temps in the single digits, wind chills below zero. Should be a typical January football night in Buffalo. @STEVEBURTONWBZ @LevanReid @RochieWBZ @JoeGiza pic.twitter.com/0X68n9O0NN — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) January 10, 2022

Ultimately, weather is unlikely to play as big a factor as people hype it up to be — even if we get a few classically Belichickian quotes this week.

Meteorologist Bill Belichick. "If it rains, it rains. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. If it’s hot, it’s hot. If it’s not, that’s what it is.” pic.twitter.com/pdiWfgxeqT — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 5, 2021

Mac Jones needs to shake off these rough first halves

Jones needs to progress past these growing pains for the Patriots to win. He has six touchdowns and five interceptions in the last four games, which is pretty rough for the young quarterback who was previously the picture of safe decision-making. He could afford to play it safe because his defense was allowing the Patriots to lean heavily upon the run game. That allowed to work out of play action. That allowed offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to choose his spots in the passing game.

But the Patriots have fallen into early deficits in three of the last four games. That has meant Jones has to throw into coverages that expect him to pass. That hasn’t worked out well for him. The Bills are going to do everything to stop the run and see whether Jones can beat them. He has to do just that — and without making early mistakes.

Bill Belichick's game plan will have to be special

While Jones takes the brunt of the blame — often chastising himself — Belichick’s defenses have been spotty, too. That defense was insanely consistent through the team’s seven-game win streak, and opened up the offense’s ability to manage the game — while the defense won it.

Belichick had a hard time with Allen, even when the wild winds were forcing incompletions for the defense in Week 13. The Patriots coach will have to draw up something special, with help from Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick, to confuse and limit Allen.

