4 thoughts on Indiana basketball’s 89-80 win over Wright State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball led the entire way through its 89-80 win over Wright State on Thursday night at Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers improved to 3-0 as it prepares for a big test on Saturday against No. 5 Connecticut on Sunday as part of the Empire Classic.

Here are four thoughts on the victory:

More: 'I'm here for a reason.' IU basketball's Xavier Johnson key to a season he never expected.

1. Kel’el Ware’s confidence is skyrocketing

Kel’el Ware has played more minutes in IU’s first three games this season (99) than he did in the entire month of January last year for Oregon. He’s averaging a double-double with 18.3 points and 10 rebounds a game and leading the team in both categories.

He put the Hoosiers on his back during crunch time again on Thursday while displaying a level of confidence he never developed as a true freshman.

“I just want to keep him in that space,” Woodson said, after the game.

But Woodson deserves a lot of credit for pushing all the right buttons with Ware. Their bond has been a key factor in Ware’s new-found demeanor.

“I would say I'm more in a groove now with Coach Woodson giving me that role where he trusts me enough to just go make the play and attack the basket, score, even throw it out to my teammates and just play smart on the court,” Ware said. “As long as I'm playing hard and just giving them that, then we should be good.”

There are times when Ware leans into his physical gifts that he’s nearly impossible to stop.

The put back he had on a missed 3-pointer from Trey Galloway at end of the first half was a perfect example. Ware leapt up above the rim with a defender trying to box him out and threw down a two-handed slam.

That’s not a play many collegiate players can make. The fact that he’s playing this well this early in the season bodes well for the Hoosiers.

More: Teams are burying Indiana with 3-pointers, knowing Hoosiers can’t — or won't — punch back

2. Mackenzie Mgbako gets some run

Mackenzie Mgbako was IU’s leading scorer with seven points as it jumped out to a 28-13 lead and he got meaningful minutes in the second half for the first time this season, despite foul trouble.

Those were both positive developments for the highly touted true freshman who spent long stretches on the bench in each of the Hoosiers first two games.

It’s easy to look past his growing pains when he shows off the quick first step he used to beat Tanner Holden off the dribble in the opening minutes or scores on a little fade away off the baseline in the second half.

While Mgbako was only 1 of 7 from 3-point range, he was comfortable enough in the offense to put up some open looks and that’s a good thing even if the shots didn’t fall. He finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.

It’s clear Mgbako is just going to need more time to be the difference-maker fans were hoping he would be right out of the gate.

3. IU’s reserves keep quiet

Indiana’s bench hasn’t packed much of a punch through three games. The Hoosiers reserves are averaging 11 points this season after scoring a season-high 14 points against Wright State.

They came into the game ranked No. 336 out of 351 teams in bench points.

Woodson has tried to get the group — Gabe Cupps, CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks, Anthony Walker and Payton Sparks — extended minutes together each game, but has trouble leaving them on the floor since offense so hard to come by.

They haven’t been very productive offensively mixed in with the starters either. The only reserve Woodson has relied on in any meaningful way so far is Cupps and a lot of that has to do with his defensive intensity.

Indiana is going to need to find someone capable of scoring double-digit points off the bench sooner rather than later.

4. The Hoosiers have a 3-point problem

Wright State made 11 3-point baskets against Indiana on Thursday night after combining for 10 in its first two games. There are only eight teams in the country allowing more 3-point baskets than the Hoosiers (12.3 per game) coming out of their victory.

That’s not a winning formula and Woodson knows that — he pointed to a stretch late in the first half when Indiana gave up 19 points in less than five minutes with Wright State hitting five 3-pointers during the stretch.

“That's just too many points,” Woodson said. “They made a game out of it going in at halftime.”

Woodson didn’t like the number of open looks the Raiders got and players continue to have issues switching correctly on the defensive end.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Breaking down Indiana's 89-80 win over Wright State