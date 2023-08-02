4 things to watch for as WSU enters fall camp

Aug. 2—PULLMAN — Sitting outside his home on the Palouse a couple days ago, Washington State football coach Jake Dickert had a brief conversation with his farmer neighbor.

"Coach, it's harvest time," the neighbor said.

Dickert at first thought she was alluding to the wheat fields that surrounded them, but the neighbor was instead talking about his Cougar football team, which today will begin three weeks of fall camp ahead of the 2023 football season.

The coach couldn't agree more.

"I think she's exactly right," Dickert said. "We put in a lot of work behind the scenes to grow and work. It's time to cash in and get the fruits of our labor. I think that's what fall camp and the season really represent."

WSU will kick off the season Sept. 2 against Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo.

Here are five things to know as the Cougars enter fall camp today at Rogers Field in Pullman.

1. Beleaguered Pac-12 Conference still dealing with its future

It could be tough for coaches and players to fully focus on practice when their conference is busy figuring out its future.

The latest report Tuesday was that the Pac-12 may be considering a contract with AppleTV for its future media rights deal, per several reports, although the details of the deal have not been made public.

Last week, Colorado announced it will depart for the Big 12 conference in 2024 a year after USC and UCLA announced they head to the Big Ten the same year.

"I believe we have one of the best conferences in the country this year from top to bottom," Dickert said. "I think the traditions and the pageantry of the Pac-12 are important. Let's not forget about those."

Dickert said that with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams in 2024, the Pac-12 champion will be in the playoffs "period, whatever that looks like."

"Excited to get some of the distractions over with and getting back to playing football and know what our future is," Dickert said. "And hopefully that will be sooner than later."

2. Biggest position group to watch — wide receivers

For a team that passes the ball as much as the Cougars do, few positions are as important for new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback Cam Ward than wide receiver.

The wide receiver room looks much different this year with the addition of several transfers expected to step into prominent roles.

UNLV transfer Kyle Williams, Fresno State transfer Josh Kelly and juco transfer DT Sheffield (Northwest Mississippi Community College) might all start on opening day.

Senior Lincoln Victor is a team leader and fellow returners Tsion Nunnally, Leyton Smithson and Orion Peters have valuable experience.

"We have some explosive playmakers that can take the ball down the field and can catch it and make something happen with the ball in their hands," Dickert said. "I think that's a great feeling for coach Arbuckle, for Cam and really for our team to know we have a bunch of playmakers out there."

No returning pass-catcher had more than 30 receptions last year for the Cougs (Smithson), so the opportunity is there for players to separate themselves during fall camp.

"It's going to be one of those positions I'm really excited to see unfold as camp goes," Dickert said.

3. Introducing night practices

While Dickert and the Cougs are still a "morning preparation team" at heart — most of WSU's 25 fall practices start at 8:30 a.m. — the team will also hold at least one night practice and night scrimmage this month.

WSU went 1-4 in night games last season, making late games the majority of its losses en route to a 7-6 overall record.

Dickert wants to remedy that.

"We gotta get better at being able to sit around all day and getting our energy dialed right so we can ramp up and go play and perform at night," Dickert said. "I went and took a long look back and we didn't really train them for those (last season)."

4. Strength coach gets a shoutout

The Cougs are known for awarding their "Juice Players of the Day" to the top performers throughout spring and fall camps.

But if Dickert was going to give the award for the player/coach of the summer, it would go to new strength coach Ben Iannacchione.

Dickert pointed to Sheffield showcasing some extreme speed, defensive back Stephen Hall doing a broad jump over 11 feet and freshman offensive lineman Luke Roaten bulking up to 280 pounds as examples of the work the Cougars are putting in in the strength and conditioning room.

"Ben Iannacchione and his staff have really transformed, I believe, our team," Dickert said. "We're bigger, we're faster, we're stronger, and I think we're mentally tougher. And those are aspects that are going to win us games.

"Props to him. That was a big change in our program."

