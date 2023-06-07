4 things to watch for at Steelers training camp

In just a week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will get down to business and report to Latrobe for 2023 training camp. We will have more to come as things change but here are four things to keep a close eye on.

The health of Cole Holcomb

If the Steelers inside linebacker unit is going to be better this season, it will all depend on the health of free-agent addition Cole Holcomb. He’s making his way back from a football injury slowly but is far from game ready. Tracking this injury will be key to the defensive turnaround.

An Alex Highsmith "hold in"

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and the Steelers are currently working on a contract extension but as of now, there’s been nothing announced. If the two sides can’t come together on a new deal, we might see Highsmith do what T.J. Watt did and have a “hold-in” where he comes to practice but does no team work until he gets his contract.

Offensive line rotation

With opinions divided about rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones and his role on the offensive line so how he along with Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor rotate in with the first team.

The changes to Matt Canada's offense

Chatter around OTAs was all about the changes offensive coordinator Matt Canada is putting into the offense. OTAs aren’t exactly the best place to showcase things but once training camp starts, we should get more details on what Canada has in mind to inject some life into an anemic offense.

