4 things to watch for at Steelers minicamp this week

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers three-day, mandatory minicamp begins and we will get our best look at the Steelers so far this offseason. Despite all the roster changes, expectations continue to be high for this team to remain at the top of the AFC North. To make this happen it is going to take a little bit of luck and all these new pieces coming together quickly.

Here are four things to watch for this week at minicamp.

Recovery of injured players

It's scary enough to have two players recovering from ACL surgeries but this is made worse when you consider offensive tackle Zach Banner and linebacker Devin Bush are both expected to be ready to start when the season begins.

New wrinkles on offense

This will be the first chance to get a close look at the new and supposedly improved offense Matt Canada is bringing to the offense. This includes but isn't limited to more of the Steelers quarterbacks under center and lots of pre-snap movement.

Substitutions in the secondary

The Steelers have brought in a huge group of young defensive backs and it will be worth watching to see where young guys like safety Antoine Brooks and cornerback Shakur Brown are falling in the rotation. Pittsburgh is currently sorting out two starting cornerback vacancies and top rotational safety behind Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Offensive line rotation

With Banner still on the mend, it will be important to keep tabs on who is working with the first team at right tackle as well as who comes in on the left side for Chuks Okorafor. Pittsburgh is very thin at offensive tackle going into camp. The same goes for center as rookie Kendrick Green and veteran B.J. Finney will be fighting for the starting center job.

