4 things to watch for at the Steelers first padded practice

Monday afternoon the Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their first padded practice of 2022 training camp. Here are the four things we will be watching for.

Injuries

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Most of these guys have gone months without being able to pop the pads and hit someone so the intensity is going way up today. With that, we will be keeping a close eye on how many guys aren’t able to finish practice because they get dinged up.

Speed in pads

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers looked fast last week on both sides of the football. We want to see how guys like rookie wide receiver George Pickens and Calvin Austin III as well as linebackers Myles Jack and Devin Bush look with the pads on. Speed is something this team needs desperately on both sides of the football.

Kenny PIckett stepping up

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Kenny Pickett showed at Pitt he steps up when the spotlight is on him. In the first week of trianing camp, Pickett really struggled so this week we want to see if he is ready to bounce back.

The Matt Canada offense

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Once the Steelers put the pads on, offensive coordinator Matt Canada should be able to finally star to implement some of his offense in real time and in real scenarios. The Steelers have a preseason game in less than two weeks so there’s no time like now to start showing off those wrinkles he couldn’t last season.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire