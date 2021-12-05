4 things to watch for in the Lions Week 13 matchup with the Vikings

The Detroit Lions will make their latest attempt to notch their first win of the season on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings come to Ford Field to face the 0-10-1 Lions hoping to bolster their playoff aspirations at 5-6, which is still very much alive in the NFC.

Minnesota won the first meeting 19-17 when kicker Greg Joseph nailed a 54-yard field goal as time expired. What will happen in the rematch in Detroit?

Here are a few things to watch for in Sunday’s Week 13 game.

Can the Lions control Alexander Mattison?

. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

With Dalvin Cook out at running back, the Vikings turn to Alexander Mattison. that was also true in the first meeting back in Week 5, and Mattison proved more than worthy of getting the nod.

Mattison lit up the Lions for 113 rushing yards on 25 carries and also caught all seven passes thrown his way, netting 40 more yards. He has one other start this season, and in that Week 3 matchup with Seattle the third-year back from Boise State torched Seattle for 112 yards on the ground and 59 more in the air.

This is the third straight time the Lions have faced the Vikings where Mattison will start with Cook unavailable. Mattison ran for 95 yards on 21 carries in Week 17 last year, too.

Will Josh Reynolds build upon his Detroit debut with Jared Goff?

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

In his first home game as a Detroit Lion, wide receiver Josh Reynolds delivered upon his promise. He caught three passes for 70 yards and a touchdown after being reunited with QB Jared Goff.

The duo worked well together in four years in Los Angeles, and the Lions desperately need that chemistry to carry over. Minnesota’s secondary has some injury issues and vulnerability to a bigger target like Reynolds who can stretch the field a little.

How will injuries impact the Lions special teams?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions will be without a couple of key special teams players on Sunday. Cornerback Bobby Price is the primary gunner for the Lions coverage units and has also been a good blocker on the return unit.

Story continues

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin moved into the starting lineup on defense, but he’s remained a pillar on special teams too.

It’s critical the next men up for the Lions are prepared. The Vikings lead the NFL in kick return average, and return specialists Kene Nwagnu took one 99 yards for a TD just last week for Minnesota.

Will the Lions use the reserve RBs?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jamaal Williams is healthy and ready to roll as the Lions starting running back, but cohort D’Andre Swift is out with a shoulder injury.

Despite having some promising young depth with a diversity of skills, the Lions have been very cautious about using rookie Jermar Jefferson or converted safety Godwin Igwebuike when either Swift or Williams have been out.

Igwebuike, who has a skillset more similar to Swift, has just 10 touches (six carries, four receptions) in 11 games. Jefferson has just nine, all coming in a two-week period before he was injured while scoring a touchdown against Pittsburgh. Both reserves have impressed when given chances. At 0-10-1, it’s time to throw caution to the wind and let Igwebuike and Jefferson get some run.

1

1