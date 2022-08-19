4 Things to Watch Heading Into Week 2 vs San Francisco

The second week of the preseason is arguably the most important.

Much like week three used to be before the 17th game was added last year, week two is treated like a dress rehearsal. This game has some game planning involved and gives players and teams a true game week experience.

Usually, the starters will play a significant amount of time. Per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, that might not be the case for the Vikings having spent two days facing the 49ers in joint practices.

RB Ty Chandler rolled an ankle Wednesday and didn't practice today. O'Connell was optimistic that he will play in Saturday's preseason game vs. 49ers. O'Connell didn't reveal lineup decisions, but I doubt many front-line guys will play after going hard for 2 days this week.

If they don’t play much on Saturday, it will be great for the young players to get some extra reps in. With the game not meaning anything from a record standpoint, the score is less important than the performance of players and units.

Here are four things that you need to be watching out for during Saturday’s game.

The Running Backs

After last week’s performance from Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu, Alexander Mattison should be worried about his job.

When you are a fourth-year player with no guaranteed money left and two day three players are coming for your spot, it’s not a great position to be in especially when you aren’t the starter.

Mattison has been a successful running back when called upon in injury situations and in a backup role. He has 1,387 yards and six touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry. His biggest issue has been seeing the field. Too often Mattison misses the hole and leaves yards on the table, most notably in the 2020 game against Seattle that cost the Vikings a victory.

I am sure that RB Alexander Mattison would love to have this 4th an inches read back. Looks like he should have bounced it to the SS who is blocked by TE Kyle Rudolph. Mattison had a great game after the injury to Cook. 112 yds rushing and 136 yds total yds. A game of inches. pic.twitter.com/zmKS0qHpgS — Odds and Ends with Mike Tice (@miketice86) October 13, 2020

On Sunday, Nwangwu and Chandler showed the one thing that Mattison doesn’t have: great vision. They saw the hole and exploded through it using their excellent burst and speed. Seeing these two continue that success could be the catalyst to Mattison potentially being on the outs for the Vikings.

Wide Receiver Battle

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The top three receivers are locked in place with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and KJ Osborn. Afther that, there is a lot of talent.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette has seemingly secured the fourth wide receiver spot, but the group behind him is battling for 2-3 spots.

Sixth-round draft pick Jalen Nailor had a solid game against the Raiders showcasing his quickness and speed. Three other receivers had even better days.

Trishton Jackson, Myron Mitchell and Albert Wilson (who had two TDs on Sunday) have been standouts for the Vikings with the former two having shown out in camp. Getting lost in the shuffle is Olabisi Johnson and special teams standout Dan Chisena is lurking in the background as well.

With the Vikings moving to a three wide receiver-focused offense, it’s great to see the back end of the position group be this competitive.

Pass Rush

The pass rush for the Vikings this year is going to be really fun.

With Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith likely to be on ice until week one, the depth of the pass rush will be on full display.

The biggest takeaway from Sunday’s game against the Raiders is that Patrick Jones II is EDGE three on this team. Leading the way with five pressures, Jones II showed real growth over last season, using improved technique and explosiveness.

On the other side of the second unit, D.J. Wonnum struggled. He still doesn’t have a cohesive pass rush plan and gets his pressures based on both the quarterback being in the pocket too long and if he’s not being blocked. For those who have reported that Wonnum has looked good in camp, he hasn’t shown that growth during the game yet.

Luigi Vilian and Zach McCloud have also shown some explosiveness on the edge. While they likely won’t make the roster, they are likely destined for the practice squad and could be contributors down the line.

On the interior, watch for Jaylen Twyman. A sixth-round pick last year, Twyman fell due to a disastrous NFL combine. I had a second-round grade on him before the testing and thought he could be a really good rotational pass rusher.

Twyman missed the 2021 season after being shot during the offseason last season and he has shown out in a big way so far this summer.

Rookies in the Secondary

The young secondary will be getting a long run on Saturday to keep getting reps.

Fourth-round selection Camryn Bynum flashed in a major way last year. He had the top PFF grade last season against the Baltimore Ravens. He was primed to get the starting safety job opposite Harrison Smith and play in the box/slot.

The selection of Lewis Cine complicated that situation but Donatell will be utilizing three safety looks consistently. Both players will be given plenty of time to play this weekend, especially Cine who needs time to acclimate.

The cornerback position will have a lot of young players. Andrew Booth Jr. needs some work in the secondary. As we saw in his time at Clemson, Booth Jr. was grabby. He got flagged for pass interference in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Give him some time to grow and he has the chance to be lights out.

Akayleb Evans is one that also needs to have time. Playing in 31 snaps, he received a coverage grade of 51.7 in 14 coverage snaps. It is noteworthy that he didn’t get targeted once. Specializing in staying in phase, Evans has to get better with the ball in the air. That will come with more snaps.

