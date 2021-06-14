4 things to watch for at Chargers mandatory minicamp

The Chargers are set to enter their final week of offseason activity with mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has had three weeks of organized team activities, which are voluntary workouts, in which they had nearly perfect attendance. After Wednesday, players will get a month off before returning near the end of July for training camp.

With this week’s workouts mandatory, anyone that does not show up will be fined. Here’s a few things to watch out for as the Bolts round up for the last set of workouts.

Offensive blueprint

With Joe Lombardi taking over as the offensive coordinator, the new system will have elements taken from the Saints and the 49ers coupled with new concepts to build around quarterback Justin Herbert.

In the words of wide receiver Keenan Allen, the new offense will allow them to “play more freely.”

Herbert is already becoming well-versed with the scheme, but seeing how the skill players around him are adapting is just as important. There are plenty of storylines that will be intriguing as they unfold.

How is Mike Williams enduring the “X” receiver role? Will rookie Josh Palmer be deployed outside and in the slot? Is Tre’ McKitty used more than just an in-line blocker? How is the competition for the backup running back spots?

Defensive deployment

After playing in Gus Bradley’s 4-3, Cover 3 and zone-heavy defense the past few seasons, the Chargers will move to a 3-4 base defense that’s hybrid and is constantly mixing up looks.

The presumed starters are:

Linval Joseph, Jerry Tillery

Joey Bosa, Uchenna Nwosu

Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill

Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr., Asante Samuel Jr.

Derwin James, Nasir Adderley

But what I’m looking for is how these players are lined up because Staley’s defense requires versatility.

I will also have my attention shifted to rookies Chris Rumph II, Nick Niemann and Mark Webb, all of whom could play a role aside from just on special teams.

Kicker battle

Strengthening the special teams department is one of the biggest priorities for the Chargers ahead of the 2021 season after finishing as the league’s worst in 2020.

Story continues

Los Angeles did a fine job of adding players to aide with the coverage units, but now the team must determine who will be their starting kicker.

L.A. has three kickers on the roster who will be fighting for the starting job: Michael Badgley, Tristan Vizcaino and Alex Kessman.

Offensive line chemistry

The Chargers knew they needed to get more and better protection for Justin Herbert, so they signed Corey Linsley, the NFL’s best center, as well as Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi in free agency. On top of that, they drafted left tackle Rashawn Slater in the first-round.

All four guys, who join Bryan Bulaga, will now have to gel with one another to make it all work. Talent on the offensive line is one thing, but making sure everyone is on the same page with the blocking schemes and play-calls is just as pivotal.