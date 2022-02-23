4 things we want to see happen in the Steelers offseason

There is plenty of work to be done this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The needs of this team extend well beyond just replacing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Here are four big things we want to see happen for Pittsburgh this offseason.

Full integration of the Matt Canada offense

It was clear last season there was a divide between what Roethlisberger wanted to do and what offensive coordinator Matt Canada wanted to do. No one wanted to see Roethlisberger leave but now that he is, let’s see with the full Canada offense is capable of.

Pat Freiermuth and Chase Claypool as the focus of the passing game

Speaking of Canada, he needs to take a close look at his roster and figure out how to make these two massive receiving targets the focus of the passing offense. With all due respect to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, he should be a piece of the puzzle with Claypool and Freiermuth being the guys that defenses have to prepare for.

Spend money on the offensive line

There are several positions where the Steelers can make the roster better through the draft. But if the Steelers really want to improve this team in a hurry where it is needed most, Pittsburgh needs to use some of that extra salary cap to find top-tier veteran help on the offensive line.

Draft and sign a quarterback

Right now the Steelers have Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph at quarterback but general manager Kevin Colbert has said there will be four quarterbacks at training camp. Instead of debating whether or not the Steelers should draft a quarterback or sign one, the best option is to hedge their bets and do both. You can never have enough good quarterbacks.

