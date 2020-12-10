4 things the Steelers must do to beat the Bills

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. But if we are being honest, these things were going wrong for weeks but Pittsburgh found a way to keep winning so no one seemed to care.

This week all that changes. The Steelers have their first loss of the season and are going against a Buffalo Bills team in a battle for the division title sitting at 9-4. If the Steelers want to beat the Bills and get things back on track, here’s what they must do.

Get Ray-Ray McCloud and Chase Claypool in the run game

In the first four weeks of the season, the Steelers run game actually worked. Part of this was because aside from the inside run game, the Steelers utilized speedsters like wide receivers Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McCloud on jet sweeps and outside runs. Pittsburgh needs to pull up that film and get back to this style of offense to keep defenses honest.

More James Washington

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has lobbied for James Washington to get more snaps and everything he's done on the field has shown he deserves it. With Diontae Johnson dropping passes, this is the time for Washington to get on the field and make plays.

Focus on Josh Allen

The Bills have some weapons on offense but everything runs through quarterback Josh Allen. He continues to improve as a passer and his athleticism adds a dimension to his game the Steelers must focus on. With some serious potential injuries on the Steelers defense, guys like linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cam Heyward to step up their game and make life hard on Allen.

Tackle. Tackle. Tackle.

The Bills have a couple of very good skill players in running back Devin Singletary and wide Stephon Diggs who can make huge plays at any moment. It is inevitable that Allen is going to get the football into these players' hands. This means missed tackles can be disastrous.