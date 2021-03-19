4 things the return of JuJu Smith-Schuster means for the Steelers

The Magic 8 Ball would not have said “Yes” when asked if JuJu Smith-Schuster would return to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Reporters who’ve covered the Steelers for decades and know the team’s tendencies didn’t even think he was coming back. All signs pointed to Smith-Schuster leaving.

Yet here he is.

Here’s what it means for the Steelers and Smith-Schuster:

Ben Roethlisberger is thrilled

AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in January that Big Ben wanted Smith-Schuster back in Pittsburgh. Of course, Ben doesn't call the shots, but there's no doubt news of JuJu returning brought a huge smile to his face. If this is Roethlisberger's last season, at least he'll get to do it with his go-to guy.

JuJu wasn't just blowing smoke

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

For months, Smith-Schuster has been consistently saying that he wanted to return to Pittsburgh. Many thought it was just lip service and that he'd never return for seven figures. Turns out, what JuJu said was genuine and true. Who'd-a thunk it?

Pittsburgh should improve offensively in 2021

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh would not have been better without Smith-Schuster, and having a key component of its offense back is huge. Now offensive coordinator Matt Canada has one of the league's best slot receivers at his disposal. Not only is Big Ben smiling, but so is Canada.

Wide receiver won't be a NFL draft need

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Steelers currently have more needs than draft picks. Having Smith-Schuster back in the fold for at least one more season means Pittsburgh doesn't have to draft one. If a position of immediate need is still on the board when a best available wide receiver they like is there, I'd be surprised if they didn't go with need.

1

1