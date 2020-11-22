4 things Patriots fans should know about the Texans

As the New England Patriots and set to take on the Houston Texans, this is a big game for both teams. Houston is trying to build off of their better play on the past couple of weeks, while New England is trying to secure their third win in a row.

Houston and mobile quarterback Deshaun Watson certainly present a challenge. Watson has been throwing the ball At a high level, and religious defense will have to be mindful of that. Watson gave them a run for their money the last time these two teams met in 2019

We take a look at four things to know about the Houston Texans as they get set to kickoff with the Patriots

Will Fuller is the team's leading reciever

Will Fuller is the leading receiver on the team. He has caught 41 passes for 628 yards and six touchdowns. Fuller has played in all of Houston’s games this season, and has been a valuable piece in the passing game. Last week ,he caught five targets for 38 yards. He did not score a touchdown, which broke a streak of five games in a row with a score. New England will certainly have to keep an eye on him defensively, as he appears to be quarterback Deshaun Watson’s favor weapon. For a New England secondary that played well last week, they are going to have to do so again, especially when it comes to guarding Fuller.

Watch out for Duke Johnson

David Johnson is Houston’s leading rusher, but Duke Johnson has taken over the backfield while David is on IR.

After dealing with injuries throughout the course of the week, Duke is expected to be a go on Sunday. He ran for a season-high 54 yards against Cleveland last Sunday, in what could be the start of something bigger for him. He has not put up Pro Bowl numbers, but he has given the Texans A way to balance their offense. He is not somebody the patriots need to game plan around, but he should be somebody they keep in mind, especially if the Texans put long drives together. Johnson could see a fair amount of carries on first and second down.

New England did a decent job of containing the run last week, as they kept the likes of Lamar Jackson in check. The Patriots have allowed 131.7 yards per game this season, and have not exactly been efficient in stopping the run. With the dual-threat ability that Watson brings to the table as well as the talents of Johnson, New England will have their work cut out for them.

JJ Watt is still a leader defensively

JJ Watt is still the man defensively for Houston. He leads the team with four sacks on the season. His best game of the season came on September 20 against the Baltimore Ravens. He had two sacks in that game. Most recently he recorded a sack on November 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is definitely somebody New England is going to have to watch out for as they run their offense. It seems like he has been the anchor for the Texans defense for so many years. He does not appear to be slowing down. Last season, he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Houston’s win over Oakland in week eight. That caused him to miss the entirety of the season, and New England’s game against Houston. Now, he is

Linebacker Zach Cunningham is versatile for Houston

Zach Cunningham has 92 tackles. He also has three sacks to his credit. He has been a playmaker for Houston defensively and has given them another weapon alongside Watt. Most recently, he recorded 14 tackles against the Cleveland Browns last weekend. He has really cemented himself as a linebacker that is versatile. He can do many things, and tackling is certainly one of them. Due to his versatility, New England will have to be mindful of him offensively. It will be interesting to see if he will function more as a linebacker who can stop New England’s running backs at the second level, or if he will serve the role of a pass rusher. Whatever the case, Cunningham will be ready