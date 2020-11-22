4 things Patriots fans should know about the Texans

Danny Jaillet
·4 min read

As the New England Patriots and set to take on the Houston Texans, this is a big game for both teams. Houston is trying to build off of their better play on the past couple of weeks, while New England is trying to secure their third win in a row.

Houston and mobile quarterback Deshaun Watson certainly present a challenge. Watson has been throwing the ball At a high level, and religious defense will have to be mindful of that. Watson gave them a run for their money the last time these two teams met in 2019

We take a look at four things to know about the Houston Texans as they get set to kickoff with the Patriots

Will Fuller is the team's leading reciever

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Will Fuller is the leading receiver on the team. He has caught 41 passes for 628 yards and six touchdowns. Fuller has played in all of Houston’s games this season, and has been a valuable piece in the passing game. Last week ,he caught five targets for 38 yards. He did not score a touchdown, which broke a streak of five games in a row with a score. New England will certainly have to keep an eye on him defensively, as he appears to be quarterback Deshaun Watson’s favor weapon. For a New England secondary that played well last week, they are going to have to do so again, especially when it comes to guarding Fuller.

Watch out for Duke Johnson

David Johnson is Houston’s leading rusher, but Duke Johnson has taken over the backfield while David is on IR.

After dealing with injuries throughout the course of the week, Duke is expected to be a go on Sunday. He ran for a season-high 54 yards against Cleveland last Sunday, in what could be the start of something bigger for him. He has not put up Pro Bowl numbers, but he has given the Texans A way to balance their offense. He is not somebody the patriots need to game plan around, but he should be somebody they keep in mind, especially if the Texans put long drives together. Johnson could see a fair amount of carries on first and second down.

New England did a decent job of containing the run last week, as they kept the likes of Lamar Jackson in check. The Patriots have allowed 131.7 yards per game this season, and have not exactly been efficient in stopping the run. With the dual-threat ability that Watson brings to the table as well as the talents of Johnson, New England will have their work cut out for them.

JJ Watt is still a leader defensively

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

JJ Watt is still the man defensively for Houston. He leads the team with four sacks on the season. His best game of the season came on September 20 against the Baltimore Ravens. He had two sacks in that game. Most recently he recorded a sack on November 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is definitely somebody New England is going to have to watch out for as they run their offense. It seems like he has been the anchor for the Texans defense for so many years. He does not appear to be slowing down. Last season, he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Houston’s win over Oakland in week eight. That caused him to miss the entirety of the season, and New England’s game against Houston. Now, he is

Linebacker Zach Cunningham is versatile for Houston

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Cunningham has 92 tackles. He also has three sacks to his credit. He has been a playmaker for Houston defensively and has given them another weapon alongside Watt. Most recently, he recorded 14 tackles against the Cleveland Browns last weekend. He has really cemented himself as a linebacker that is versatile. He can do many things, and tackling is certainly one of them. Due to his versatility, New England will have to be mindful of him offensively. It will be interesting to see if he will function more as a linebacker who can stop New England’s running backs at the second level, or if he will serve the role of a pass rusher. Whatever the case, Cunningham will be ready

Latest Stories

  • NBA free agency: How Montrezl Harrell joining Lakers affects Warriors

    The gap between the Warriors and Lakers might become a chasm with Los Angeles adding Harrell.

  • Watch: Purdue loses to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call ever

    Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.

  • Here are the top five NBA free agents still available

    Anthony Davis is the best player available but Marc Gasol may be the most in demand.

  • Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, reflects on time in Boston on Instagram

    Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.

  • Jim Harbaugh's comments after close win vs. Rutgers shows how far Michigan football has fallen

    The Michigan Wolverines outlasted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 48-42, in three overtimes. Jim Harbaugh seemed much too happy about that outcome.

  • What a debut! Daniels' 401 yards, 4 TDs leads No. 13 Georgia

    After waiting almost 15 months for this moment, JT Daniels took a knee and soaked up the cheers from the socially distanced crowd. Making quite a debut between the hedges, Daniels threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns as No. 13 Georgia held on for a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Playing for the first time since the 2019 opener with Southern Cal, Daniels became the third quarterback to start for the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) this season.

  • 7 reasons the Saints starting Taysom Hill is taking the NFL by storm

    The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.

  • Report: Giants management intervened in Joe Judge-Marc Colombo spat

    The blow-up between New York Giants head coach Joe Judge and Marc Colombo got so heated that upper management decided to intervene.

  • UFC 255 results: Valentina Shevchenko continues to dominate flyweight division

    UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko passed a strong test from Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Though Maia was tough and pressed Shevchenko, the champion proved why she is considered one fo the top fighters on the planet. Shevchenko has been stellar during her UFC tenure. Though she lost one time – to Liz Carmouche – prior to stepping into the Octagon, the only fighter to whom she has lost under the UFC banner has been Amanda Nunes, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Shevchenko looked sharp with her hands early, but surprisingly clinched and tossed Maia to her back in the opening minute of the opening round. Maia did a good job of trying to tie up Shevchenko’s arms, but couldn’t stop the peppering punches and punishing elbows. She did, however, manage to escape with little damage. Shevchenko clinched and took Maia to the canvas as soon as round two opened, but the challenger immediately escaped to her feet and put Shevchenko up against the fence. Shevchenko tried to fight her way out, but Maia eventually put her on the canvas. Round two was a strong frame for Maia, who worked from inside Shevchenko’s half guard and full guard for the remainder fo the round, controlling position on the champion. Having spent much of the second frame on her back, Shevchenko went head hunting in round three. She landed a few sharp shots in the early moments of the frame before Maia briefly put her back to the fence.  Shevchenko escaped and went back to her sharp shooting, landing a head kick followed a short time later with a blistering punch combination. Having stung Maia, Shevchenko clinched and again dragged her to the canvas.  The champion went to work from half guard, but Maia used her jiu-jitsu skills to work the fight back to standing, and once again pinned Shevchenko to the fence.  In the final 10 seconds of round three, Shevchenko scored another takedown, likely doing enough to secure the round. Heading into the fourth frame, it appeared that Shevchenko was likely up 29-28 on the scorecards. Blood dripping from the noses of both women, Shevchenko stung early with a hard left hand to open the fourth round. Finding her distance, Shevchenko landed several more shots in the first two minutes of the round. Maia answered with a solid right hand, but Shevchenko clinched and put Maia on her back again, quickly pinning her against the fence. Shevchenko put her fist in Maia’s face and planted shoulder punches until she could advance to more of a top position, although still in Maia’s half guard. It was another strong round for Shevchenko, who had Maia needing a finish to win the fight heading into the final round. Shevchenko stuck Maia with a jab, but missed with a spinning backfist, finding her back up against the fence. She quickly reversed and escaped, however, once again sticking her jab in Maia’s face. Maia powered forward, only to face a Shevchenko blitz of punches. Weathering the storm, Maia clinched and pressed Shevchenko into the fence. The champ escaped again, hurting Maia with another punch combination. Holding her ground, Maia’s face was covered with blood, as Shevchenko continued to fire with her arsenal of punches and kicks. Maia wasn’t backing down, but didn’t have an answer for Shevchenko’s stellar striking. Maia snuck in the occasional power shot, but wore evidence of Shevchenko’s punches and elbows on her face. The judges saw the fight unanimously, 49-46 on all three scorecards, for the champ. The victory was Shevchenko’s fourth UFC flyweight title defense, keeping her in the rarified air as one of the greatest fighters on the planet. TRENDING > Invicta FC 43 highlights: Kayla Harrison wins in brutal fashion “I am glad it went five rounds. After a long layoff, I needed to feel the spirit of the fight,” Shevchenko said after the fight, acknowledging that she had suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury earlier in the year that required surgery. “It was MCL. It was surgery. So we just took a little bit extra months to make sure (it was fully healed).” With the victory over Maia, Shevchenko could be on target to next defend her belt against Jessica Andrade, who recently supplanted Kaitlyn Chookagian as the No. 1 contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division.

  • Illinois with tremendous social-media shot at Nebraska after routing Cornhuskers

    Illinois drubbed Nebraska on the field and added to the insult via Twitter

  • NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

    Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.

  • Five possible Warriors trade targets to help offset loss of Klay Thompson

    Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.

  • Valentina Shevchenko says she will not fight her sister, but they will both be champions | UFC 255

    UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title for the fourth time on Saturday, defeating Jennifer Maia in the UFC 255 co-main event. During the event's post-fight press conference, Shevchenko fielded questions from the media about her performance, who she'd like to face next, and if she'd consider fighting her sister, Antonina. TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Dana White flabbergasted by Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr News | UFC 255 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NFL is “gathering information” about Antonio Brown October 15 incident

    The Buccaneers have created some confusion this week regarding what they knew and when they knew it about Antonio Brown‘s October 15 off-field incident. The initial statement didn’t address whether they knew about it before signing him; coach Bruce Arians claims that it shows that they did. Given the report from NFL Media that the [more]

  • 3 teams that could make sense for John Wall trade

    With Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reportedly requesting a trade, here are the top three options we can suggest.

  • Iowa beats Penn State; Nittany Lions 0-5 for first time

    Spencer Petras smiled and admitted he's not the strongest runner when he has the football in his hands. Petras completed 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards and ran for a late touchdown to lead Iowa to its third straight win and first at Beaver Stadium since 2009. The Hawkeyes (3-2, 3-2 Big Ten) got a combined 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson, who ran through wide-open lanes and cut around missed tackles to snap Iowa's six-game losing streak in the series.

  • NFL picks against the spread: Week 11

    Check out our picks of the week.

  • 2020 NBA free agents: Best 'bigs' Celtics could target to fill out roster

    Let's take a look at the best big men the Celtics should target in NBA free agency.

  • Antonina Shevchenko isn’t a champion yet, but she is a UFC 255 bonus winner

    UFC 255 was topped by two flyweight title fights with both champions retaining their belts. Deiveson Figueiredo submitted Alex Perez in the main event, while Valentina Shevchenko took a unanimous nod over Jennifer Maia in the co-main event. Neither champion earned a Performance Bonus. Fight of the Night: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov Louis Cosce and Sasha Palatnikov put on a blistering performance to open the UFC 255 fight card. Cosce started strong, punishing Palatnikov throughout the opening frame, but the Hong Kong born fighter stormed back in round two. The third frame told the tale, as Palatnikov dished out a hard right hand and finished with several more blows for the TKO stoppage. The tremendous output from both fighters earned them the Fight of the Night bonus, each man going home with an additional $50,000. Performance of the Night: Joaquin Buckley Joaquin Buckley won his second fight in just over a month with his second-round knockout of Jordan Wright at UFC 255. The victory was his second consecutive UFC knockout and his second consecutive Performance of the Night bonus. Performance of the Night: Antonina Shevchenko Antonina Shevchenko may not yet have a UFC championship belt around her waist like her sister, but she performed well enough at UFC 255 to earn a Performance of the Night honor. Rebounding from a loss to Katlyn Chookagian her last time out, Shevchenko finished Ariane Lipski late in the second round to earn her $50,000 bonus. TRENDING > Brandon Moreno takes out Brandon Royval to keep No. 1 contender spot at UFC 255 UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Performance Bonuses Fight of the Night: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha PalatnikovPerformance of the Night: Joaquin BuckleyPerformance of the Night: Antonina Shevchenko TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Dana White flabbergasted by Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr News | UFC 255 Press Conference (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Tristan Thompson agrees to deal with Boston Celtics

    Thompson spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former fourth overall pick has averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career.