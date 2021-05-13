4 things Patriots fans should know about DE Ronnie Perkins

The New England Patriots continued to add to their defense on the second day of the draft when they selected defensive end Ronnie Perkins out of Oklahoma in the third round.

Perkins was the first of two Sooners selected by the Patriots on draft weekend with running back Rhamondre Stevenson following later on.

In an offseason that was highlighted by the addition of two stud tight ends, the Patriots have quietly built an intriguing front seven that could make an impact right away this season.

Perkins may only get rotational snaps to start, as is expected with rookies in New England, but his ceiling seems to be a lot higher than that.

Here are four things fans should know about the rookie defensive end.

He was suspended for the first six games of 2020.

Prior to the 2019 Peach Bowl, Perkins, along with new Patriots' running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges, received a failed drug test. As a result, the NCAA suspended the trio for multiple games at the beginning of the 2020 college season. It wasn't announced exactly what the failed drug test was caused by, however, Gabe Ikard, co-host of The Franchise Players radio show in Oklahoma, had reported that he was told it was recreational.

He was the best all-around defensive lineman in 2020 according to PFF.

We all know how much Bill Belichick loves his well-rounded players. Those who are able to multiple things are thought of highly by the Patriots' coach. Perkins is a perfect example of this if you subscribe to Pro Football Focus' ratings. PFF had Perkins as the only defensive lineman with a grade over 90 in both the run-defense and pass-rush last season. If Perkins keeps up his performance from 2020 through the jump to the NFL, he could find his way to be a three-down player for New England in a year.

He is excited to play for the Belichicks.

Making it to the NFL is a dream come true for most rookies, but getting a chance to play for one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of the sport is a rare opportunity. Throughout the pre-draft process, Perkins shared that he spoke with Steve Belichick, New England's outside linebackers coach. He couldn't believe it. “I was really still mind-blown that I was talking to somebody who is part of the Belichick family,” Perkins said in his introductory conference call. “You mention that name, that’s just one of the most legendary head coaches in the NFL. So just to be talking to his son who will probably be just like him in a few years — definitely talking to him was a huge blessing and I was super excited. Now I’m super excited to go in and play for both of those guys.”

Story continues

He believes he'll fit in well with the Patriots.

The fans and media that follow and cover the Patriots tend to have high expectations when it comes to performance and how a player handles their business. During his introductory conference call, Perkins explained just what the Patriots are getting by drafting the defensive end. “They’ll be getting a great guy,” he said. “In the long run, I definitely know the Patriots fans will love me. Just from watching the past Patriots' defensive greats, I definitely know they will love me and the way I play. Just as a person, they’re getting a guy who loves to interact with the community, who loves to interact with the fans, so they’ll definitely see me around New England a lot." He even compared his demeanor to some of the legends who have called Foxboro their home. “I’ll say Willie McGinest, Dont’a Hightower," Perkins said. "I’d also probably say ... Gilmore, Stephon Gilmore. Just because Stephon Gilmore, he’s a silent assassin. I’d definitely say him because he’s a silent assassin, he lets his play do the talking.”

1

1