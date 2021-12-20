4 things to like from Packers’ win over Ravens in Week 15

A dramatic finish was required for the Green Bay Packers to clinch the NFC North on Sunday in Baltimore. The Packers stopped a two-point conversion with a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter and then recovered the onside kick to seal a 31-30 win over the Ravens and secure the division title for the third straight season.

It wasn’t always pretty, especially late in the game, and the Packers special teams struggled again, but this was still another impressive road win for Matt LaFleur’s resilient football team.

Here are some things to like from the Packers’ win in Baltimore:

Passing game keeps producing

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes without an interception, giving him 13 touchdown passes and zero interceptions over the last four games. He tossed scores to Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and hit eight different players for completions overall. His passer rating ended at 132.2, giving him three games in the last four with a passer rating of at least 130.0. The numbers could have been even better had Rodgers hit Adams for a big play on his first attempt or connected with Allen Lazard in the end zone on a third down in the fourth quarter. Even with the misses, Rodgers and the passing game were fantastic.

Offense scores 30...again

The Packers scored 30 or more points just twice in the first 10 games. Now, they’ve done it in four straight games. The offense didn’t even need a pick-six from Rasul Douglas to help the total this week. Producing four touchdowns and a field goal is going to win in the NFL most weeks, and that was the case again Sunday. Overall, the Packers gained 26 first downs, were 5-for-9 on third down, averaged 5.9 yards per play and scored touchdowns on 4-of-5 trips inside the red zone. The offense is playing championship-level football, and the quarterback keeps building his MVP case each week.

Defense delivers key stops

The Packers defense is starting to show some (potentially concerning?) cracks, but credit Joe Barry’s group for producing a handful of crucial stops. The Ravens were stopped inside the 10-yard line on fourth down to open the game, on 4th-and-5 in their own territory in the fourth quarter (leading to a field goal) and on their attempted two-point conversion with the game on the line. By almost any measure, the Packers defense played poorly on Sunday, and the whole group is trending in the wrong direction after giving up 28 or more points in four straight games. But despite the failures, the Packers don’t win on Sunday without each of the three stops.

Important win

The Packers clinched the NFC North title and became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff spot. Matt LaFleur’s team has now won three straight games after weathering a stretch of two losses (at Kansas City, at Minnesota) in three weeks, and the Packers are currently the only team in the league with 11 wins. More importantly, Sunday’s victory means the Packers will keep the No. 1 seed in the NFC for another week and likely more, and the team didn’t appear to come out of the contest with any new significant injuries. The Packers had to survive in Baltimore against a similarly resilient football team, but Green Bay is well-positioned in the NFC with three games to go.

