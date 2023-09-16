Here are 4 things we learned from the Ohio State Buckeyes' 63-10 win over Western Kentucky

In some ways, Ohio State's path to next week's Notre Dame game was a coach's dream. There were struggles against weak teams that brought big question marks and a slide in the rankings. But on the way there was increasing improvement that was capped with Saturday's 63-10 whipping of Western Kentucky.

Now comes a trip to South Bend against a very good Notre Dame team.

Are the Buckeyes ready?

Here are four things we learned from Saturday's game:

The right kind of nervous has arrived for Ohio State football

Prior to Saturday, the thought of next week's biggie at Notre Dame brought consternation among Ohio State fans. They were nervous because, well, they didn't think their team was elite. The offensive line was leaky. Kyle McCord wasn't C.J. Stroud. The defense failed in its past two big games.

Basically, a loss seemed likely.

Now it's Notre Dame week and the nervousness is of the big-game, big-test variety, not the "we're not good enough" kind. It's a game between two good teams that seem to be clicking.

Yes, it was just Western Kentucky, but Ohio State worked on things on its to-do list. The offensive line pushed people. McCord made good reads. The secondary passed a test.

Now it's on to South Bend, and the game could go either way. The hype can begin.

Kyle McCord seems awfully comfortable all of a sudden

A week after winning the starting quarterback job, McCord started on fire. In the first half Saturday, he completed 13 of 15 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't look antsy, looked off receivers, showed good footwork and threw strikes. He even shrugged off a fumble and kept attacking the Hilltoppers.

If he continues to get better every week, as he has been, he could have a special season.

Julian Fleming doesn't get enough credit

When Julian Fleming showed up at Ohio State in 2020, great things were expected. He was considered to be the top receiver in the nation and was supposed to become the superstar that Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are now. But in four seasons he has 65 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. He is not a superstar.

But look closely at many of the Buckeyes' big plays, and there's Fleming on the perimeter, putting on a blocking clinic and paving the way for his teammates with perfect technique and impressive willingness. On Saturday, he made the key blocks on TreVeyon Henderson's two touchdown runs. On the second, he steamrolled his defender all the way into the end zone.

Dirty work by a receiver that should be valued highly.

Denzel Burke appears to be back

Western Kentucky's offense is a challenge because of its air attack. The Hilltoppers spread the field and look for mismatches with a savvy, veteran quarterback who led the nation in passing yards last year. WKU puts big-time stress on secondaries.

Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke didn't seem bothered and turned in his third solid game of the season. This is important because his freshman season two years ago had people touting him as the next great Ohio State cornerback. But last year was a struggle, and Burke seemed to have peaked.

But not only has his coverage been tight, but his run support has been good. On Saturday, he put a big lick on WKU's Davion Ervin-Poindexter and forced a fumble that turned into a Tyleik Williams recovery for a touchdown and a 49-10 lead in the third quarter.

It will be interesting if the OSU coaches feel comfortable enough to leave Burke alone on receivers, freeing up all kinds of coverages elsewhere.

