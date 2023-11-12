Here are 4 things we learned from the Ohio State Buckeyes' win over Michigan State

Here are four things we learned from Ohio State's 38-3 win over Michigan State on Saturday night.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is making a Heisman Trophy push

The Buckeyes began formally pushing Marvin Harrison Jr. for the Heisman Trophy over the last week, producing promotional graphics on behalf of the superstar wide receiver.

Not bad timing.

Harrison’s burgeoning campaign gained steam against the Spartans as he scored a touchdown to cap each of Ohio State’s first three drives.

The series of feats even included Harrison running 19 yards into the end zone on a reverse, his first-ever rushing score.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. scored three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) in a 38-3 win over Michigan State.

The Spartans, who have spent this fall at the bottom of the Big Ten, were an overmatched opponent. It will be more significant matchups in the weeks ahead (cough, Michigan, cough) that will determine whether Harrison makes a trip to New York with a chance to become only the fourth wideout to win the most prestigious individual award in college football.

But the time slot, a prime-time kickoff on network television, provided Harrison with a wider audience, a chance to gain the attention of voters.

He made a fast impression en route to finishing with 168 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns on nine touches, building momentum in his candidacy for the award.

"I'm thankful to even be in the conversation," Harrison said, "but there is a lot of football left to be played and I'm trying my best to help the team win."

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord threw for a career-high 335 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as he completed 24 of 31 passes.

Precision from Kyle McCord improving

Kyle McCord put together his most impressive passing performance of the year, throwing for a career-high 335 yards and three touchdowns as he completed 24 of 31 passes.

He was precise from the first quarter with a teardrop throw into the arms of Harrison for a 26-yard touchdown.

Other high-difficulty throws followed.

In the waning seconds of the second quarter, McCord hit tight end Cade Stover in his back shoulder for an 18-yard touchdown.

To open the second half, he found Harrison running a deep post route over the middle of the field and floated a pass to him in stride for a 57-yard completion.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day pointed to McCord’s footwork as contributing to his accurate ball placement.

“When his feet are right and he’s found the rhythm in the game," Day said, ”that’s when he’s playing at his best. He threw some really nice balls.”

Ohio State receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (right) and Emeka Egbuka (left), here celebrating a Harrison touchdown, both played one possession in the third quarter before being able to rest.

Workloads were reduced

As the Buckeyes built a 35-3 lead by halftime, neither running back TreVeyon Henderson nor Stover appeared in the second half.

Both wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and Harrison were also sidelined after Ohio State's first possession of the third quarter.

Day was conscious of limiting the workloads of players as soon as the outcome was no longer in doubt, pointing to the team's stretch run.

“We know what’s ahead of us,” Day said.

Two games remain in the regular season, including a climactic finale at Michigan on Nov. 25.

“This has been quite a run for us,” Day said, “so it was good to get those guys out of the game a little bit and cut their numbers down.”

The Buckeyes were at full strength on the offensive side of the ball, regaining their full complement of starters for the first time since their win at Notre Dame in late September, but their defense is banged up.

Three defensive starters were out between linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safeties Josh Proctor and Lathan Ransom.

Eichenberg and Proctor are expected to return soon. Ransom is out for the long term with an unspecified injury, Day said.

A blowout afforded them rest.

Ohio State tight end Cade Stover is tackled after making one of his seven catches Saturday in a 38-3 win over Michigan.

Cade Stover provides a boost

The return of Stover gave the Buckeyes a lift.

Stover, who had been held out with a knee injury in the previous week’s win at Rutgers, caught seven passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Four of his seven receptions allowed the Buckeyes to move the chains.

“He’s become a weapon in the passing game,” Day said. “He’s in a situation where he is in 1-on-1 a decent amount. He’s a big target. And he’s making contest catches. I think Kyle feels comfortable throwing to that big target.”

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football beat Michigan State: 4 things we learned about OSU