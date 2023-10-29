Here are 4 things we learned from the Ohio State Buckeyes' 24-10 win over Wisconsin

Ohio State won a slugfest on Saturday, toughing out a 24-10 win at Wisconsin.

The defense was impressive again, as was superstar receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Running back TreVeyon Henderson looked healthy and sharp.

Now the Buckeyes prepare for Rutgers and wait for Tuesday's unveiling of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year.

Here are four things we learned from Saturday's win over the Badgers:

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord threw two interceptions, he lost a fumble and he was called twice for intentional grounding on Saturday.

Ohio State needs better play at quarterback

Those are words Buckeye fans aren't used to hearing, as quarterback whisperer Ryan Day has worked magic for years at the position. But Kyle McCord has been pretty average all season. Yes, he had one great throw at Notre Dame, and he had a streak of 203 consecutive passes without an interception. He also has the smarts to throw to Marvin Harrison Jr. when in trouble. But he has not proven to be a difference-maker.

On Saturday, he was shaky. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns to Harrison. But he threw his first two interceptions since the season opener, lost a fumble on a fourth-down play and was twice called for intentional grounding.

The first of his two interceptions was a puzzling play. On a first-and-goal at the Badgers' 9, McCord rolled to his right and attempted to squeeze a pass to freshman Carnell Tate along the side of the end zone. Tate had two defenders on him, and the defender trailing Harrison was also close by. McCord threw it anyway, right to Wisconsin's Preston Zachman.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries against Wisconsin, and he caught four passes for an additional 45 yards.

TreVeyon Henderson makes a difference

Oft-injured and sometimes forgotten running back TreVeyon Henderson made a big splash against Wisconsin, rushing for 162 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and caught four passes for 45 yards. Ohio State keeps injury news top secret, so we don't know what his ailment is other than it came from what he called a "cheap shot" at Notre Dame.

When Henderson runs straight ahead, he's a game-changer. When he dances and looks for a hole, he loses yardage. For the most part on Saturday, he looked like a back who was willing to take four or five yards, the way Dallan Hayden does. The difference between Henderson and Hayden is that Henderson can turn a four-yard gain into a 33-yard touchdown in the blink of an eye, like he did Saturday to put the game away.

With an inconsistent quarterback and a struggling offensive line, Henderson will be needed to take pressure off of Harrison.

Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a goal line stand during the first half of the Buckeyes 24-10 win over Wisconsin.

The Ohio State defense needs a break

The plea last year was for the Ohio State defense to be better so that the Buckeyes didn't have to score 50 points to win every week. Now it's the opposite, with fans begging for the offense to score some so Jim Knowles' defenders don't run out of gas every week.

Knowles again called a great game, with varied blitzes and secondary play that was fast and decisive. There was confusion in the secondary on the Wisconsin touchdown to begin the second half, but last year that would have been a blip while C.J. Stroud and company loaded up again.

The win at Wisconsin featured some excellent defensive stands that looked like those of a week ago against Penn State. It's becoming the norm, as is a worn-out defense.

Xavier Johnson appreciation, continued

It's technically not accurate to refer to "Xavier Johnson is a good football player" as something "we learned," but we can say we learned that we like Johnson more every week.

The former defensive back now receiver/running back/kick returner/team captain/leader became an even bigger part of the offense this week, running three jet sweeps on a creative play that puts him behind willing blocking back Chip Trayanum. The two went to the right side twice and to the left once, with tight end Cade Stover sealing the edge. Johnson had four carries for 29 yards, a nice 7.3-yard average.

Johnson also was the lead blocker for Henderson on a 12-yard run in the third quarter.

