4 things to know about trade deadline acquisition, Isaiah Ford

Many expected the 2020 trade deadline to be the firework show that we never really get in the NFL because this year has been just a bit different than the rest.

While some speculated that the Patriots would be sellers at the deadline and move on from big names like Stephon Gilmore and Joe Thuney, New England didn’t have that same plan.

Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio made a trade to bring in a player from the Miami Dolphins, the first trade done between the two organizations since the Wes Welker trade in 2007. The Patriots sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Dolphins for wide receiver Isaiah Ford.

Here’s what Patriots fans should know about the newest addition to the wideout room: