4 things to know about new Steelers G Trai Turner

3rd round draft pick

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers selected Turner in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He was the third guard to go off the board.

5 Pro Bowls in 7 seasons

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

In his rookie season, Turner allowed only one sack on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton -- just one reason why he was voted to the Pro Bowl his first year in the league. Subsequently, Turner was selected to the Pro Bowl four consecutive seasons, 2016 to 2019.

Turner trade

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File

After six successful seasons in Carolina, the Panthers traded Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for left tackle Russell Okung. Turner missed a chunk of games due to a nagging groin injury and the Chargers cut him after just one season.

PFF grade

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

Some players don't adjust quickly to new environments, which was the case for Turner in 2020. After being traded to the Chargers, his 34.8 grade was the worst of his career. It didn't help that his snaps were half of what they were in 2019 since he only played in nine games. During his time in Carolina, though, his average grade was 71.1 (75 pass-block, 67.2 run-block). For the sake of the Steelers' offensive line, let's hope his production is closer to his time with the Panthers.

