4 things to know about new Rams S Quentin Lake

Safety was a position the Rams prioritized in the NFL draft this year, seeking to add depth to a group that was decimated by injuries late last year – to the point where Eric Weddle had to come out of retirement in the playoffs.

In the sixth round, the Rams selected Quentin Lake out of UCLA, a player who reminds many of Jordan Fuller. He still has a lot to prove in the NFL, but he could wind up being a steal like Fuller was.

Here are four things to know about Lake.

His dad was an All-Pro and DBs coach with Steelers

Lake comes from NFL bloodlines. His dad, Carnell Lake, was an All-Pro defensive back with the Steelers, making the Pro Bowl five times during his playing career. He was also selected to the All-1990s team, finishing his career as one of the best DBs of his time.

Lake then went on to coach with the Steelers after his playing days were over. He was Pittsburgh’s defensive backs coach from 2011-2017 and currently coaches the DBs for the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits.

He’s from Pittsburgh but grew up in Irvine

Lake was born in Pittsburgh, just before his father left the Steelers to join the Jaguars for the 1999 season. He grew up in Irvine, Calif., however, and attended Mater Dei High School. There, he was teammates with Amon-Ra St. Brown , lettering in both football and track.

Coming out of high school, Lake was a three-star recruit as a cornerback and picked UCLA over the likes of USC, Oregon State and Pittsburgh. Part of the reason he picked UCLA is his dad was a Bruin before reaching the NFL, too.

So although he was born in Pittsburgh, most of his life was spent in SoCal.

Already earned a degree in Sociology and is enrolled in a grad program

Lake spent five years at UCLA after redshirting his first season, so he gained plenty of experience during his time in college. He put in a lot of work in the classroom, too, graduating with a degree in Sociology and enrolling in the Transformative Coaching and Leadership graduate program.

During his time at UCLA, he was selected to the Athletic Director’s Academic Honor Roll 11 times, as well as the Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll last year.

He was second-team All-Pac-12 in 2021

Lake finished his college career on a high note, picking off three passes and breaking up nine throws, both of which tied for the team lead. He made 54 tackles and had two sacks, too, doing it all for UCLA.

He was named second-team All-Pac-12 last season, also being highlighted on PFF’s All-Pac-12 second-team. He was productive throughout his time with the Bruins, but he was better than ever in 2021.

