4 things to know about new Rams OLB Jamir Jones

The Los Angeles Rams added some depth at outside linebacker on Wednesday when they were awarded Jamir Jones off waivers after putting in a claim for the former Steelers pass rusher. Jones was an undrafted free agent in 2020 and made his NFL debut in Week 1 with Pittsburgh, rising all the way to starter against the Bengals on Sunday.

The Steelers waived him this week, however, and now he’ll get a chance to contribute with the Rams now that Justin Hollins is out 8-10 weeks with a pectoral injury. Here are four things to know about Jones.

Led NFL with 6 QB hits this preseason

Jones was a camp and preseason standout for the Steelers this summer, which made his release so surprising. In four games played, Jones had four sacks and an NFL-high six QB hits. He had 13 pressures and made five run stops, too, standing out as a productive edge rusher for Pittsburgh.

Obviously, preseason success doesn’t always translate to regular-season snaps or production, but Jones showed in the Steelers’ exhibition games that he has the potential to contribute meaningful snaps in the NFL.

Played four different positions in high school

Jones played all over the field at Aquinas Institute in Rochester, N.Y. He played linebacker, tight end, quarterback and safety in his three years on the varsity squad, with his best season coming in 2015 as a senior. That year, he had 98 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks in 13 games, also intercepting one pass and forcing two fumbles.

On the offensive side, he caught 43 passes for 822 yards and nine touchdowns at tight end in 2015. He played quarterback in 2014, throwing for 715 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

Had 4.5 sacks in final season at Notre Dame

In his final season with the Fighting Irish, Jones put together his best performance yet. He registered 26 tackles, 6.5 of which were for a loss. He added 4.5 sacks – the only sacks of his career – and one pass defensed, forcing two fumbles with one recovery.

He went into the 2020 draft as a late-round prospect and wound up going undrafted before signing with the Texans.

Started and played 20 snaps for Steelers in Week 3

Jones had clearly worked his way up the Steelers’ depth chart in the early part of the season, going from backup to starter. He played one defensive snap in the opener, 15 in Week 2 and made his first career start on Sunday against the Bengals, playing 20 snaps on defense.

The problem is he missed a tackle and had zero pressures on 11 pass-rush snaps, struggling to get to Joe Burrow – as was the case for the rest of the Steelers’ defenders.

