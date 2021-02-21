4 things to know about new Rams OL coach Kevin Carberry

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kevin Carberry as their offensive line coach to replace Aaron Kromer, which was reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on Sunday. It didn’t take them long to find Kromer’s successor after the two sides unexpectedly split last week.

Carberry is a familiar face for Sean McVay, as he often hires coaches he’s worked with before. The two were on the same staff in Washington previously, and now reunite with the Rams.

Here are four things to know about the team’s new offensive line coach.

He worked with Sean McVay for one year in Washington

Carberry and McVay crossed paths for one season in Washington while both were on Jay Gruden’s coaching staff in 2016. McVay was the offensive coordinator, while Carberry was the assistant offensive line coach. That year, Washington finished 12th in points, third in yards and second in passing, with the offensive line giving up only 23 sacks on Kirk Cousins in 16 games. Carberry stayed in Washington in 2017 when McVay left for the Rams, though the offense dropped off that year by ranking 16th in points and yards.

Coached two Pro Bowl linemen in 2016 and 2017

Brandon Scherff and Trent Williams were studs for Washington while being coached by Carberry. They each made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017, playing at a high level and anchoring Washington’s offensive line in front of Cousins. Washington enjoyed plenty of continuity up front in 2016, with five offensive linemen starting at least 12 games, but more changes were made in 2017, specifically at center and left guard.

Was O-line coach and run game coordinator at Stanford

Carberry was both the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Stanford, which is the same role Aaron Kromer held with the Rams. So he has experience coaching up linemen, but also helping design schemes to create yards on the ground. The offensive line and running game both had success for the Rams in 2020, and they’ll need that to continue next season with potential changes coming this offseason – specifically with Austin Blythe being a free agent. At Stanford, the Cardinal scored 15 rushing touchdowns in only six games this past season. Along the offensive line, Stanford had two All-Pac 12 selections in three years under Carberry: Walker Little (2018) and Drew Dalman (2020).

Coached at a prep school while playing in AFL

Carberry was a defensive lineman at Ohio and though he struggled to stick in the NFL, spending 2005 on the Lions’ practice squad, he did play in the AFL from 2007-2008. During that time, he was also the defensive coordinator, defensive line coach and inside linebackers coach at St. Ignatius College Prep. In 2008, he and the Philadelphia Soul won the Arena Bowl Championship. Carberry was a defensive lineman for the team.

