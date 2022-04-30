4 things to know about Rams 3rd-round pick Logan Bruss

Logan Bruss is the latest Wisconsin Badger to become a Los Angeles Ram, joining Rob Havenstein and David Edwards as a potential starter on the team’s offensive line.

The Rams selected Bruss in the third round at No. 104 overall, turning down trade offers for that pick and taking the Wisconsin lineman instead. Here are four things to know about the Rams’ newest offensive lineman, who’s originally from Wisconsin.

Allowed 1 sack since 2019

In the last two seasons, Bruss didn’t allow a single sack, which is even more impressive when you consider he played multiple positions in that span. Dating back to 2019, which was his first year as a full-time starter, he only allowed one single sack in 596 snaps played.

And it’s not as if he was playing at the FCS level. He was in the Big Ten against some premier pass rushers and lined up outside at tackle for most of his career.

The Los Angeles Rams pick Wisconsin Guard Logan Bruss at No. 104 overall. ONE sack allowed since 2019 on 596 snaps 🚫 pic.twitter.com/Rn8dsnwBg1 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Played both right guard and right tackle

The Rams love position versatility and Bruss brings plenty of that with him to the NFL. He played both right guard and right tackle, excelling at each position. At 6-foot-5, he really does have the frame to play either spot, but he’s better suited to line up inside at guard – which is where the Rams expect him to play.

But if they’re ever in a pinch and need someone to man the post at right tackle, Bruss is more than capable of doing just that.

Was Academic All-Big Ten four times

Character is a big part of the equation for prospects selected by the Rams, so it’s hardly surprising that Bruss is just as impressive off the field as he is on it. He was selected as an Academic All-Big Ten athlete four times from 2018-2021, showing his work ethic in the classroom during his time at Wisconsin. He also volunteered with Difference MAKER Football Camp to help students with disabilities, taking time to support the community.

Had 8th-best short-shuttle time of any lineman at combine

The 20-yard shuttle shows a player’s short-area quickness and mobility, which is important for offensive linemen who have to react on a dime and adjust to block some of the best athletes on the field. In that drill, Bruss finished with a time of 4.55 seconds, which was the eighth-best among all offensive linemen at the NFL combine. He was also 13th in the three-cone drill and ninth in the broad jump, which is why his relative athletic score came out so strong.

Logan Bruss was drafted with pick 104 of round 3 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.76 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 152 out of 1218 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/buuKasKxRA #RAS #Rams pic.twitter.com/Oe2aki1Vs2 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

