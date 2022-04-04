4 things to know about new Panthers S Xavier Woods

The Carolina Panthers have had themselves quite a sound offseason thus far. And part of their harmonious retooling has seen a bevy of fresh faces added to the roster.

So, in helping you get to know the new guys a little bit better, we’ll give you four interesting facts about each free-agent signing the Panthers have made.

We’ll start with their first catch, safety Xavier Woods.

He's got southern roots

Woods is a true Louisiana boy. The talented defensive back was born in Monroe, attended West Monroe High School and then moved on to play at Louisiana Tech University—where he earned three All-Conference-USA nods from 2014 to 2016.

And being from the bayou, Woods obviously grew up as a fan of the New Orlea . . . sike. He liked the Tennessee Titans. Good start.

3rd amongst safeties in PFF's run defense grading for 2021

Pro Football Focus graded out Woods’ run defense in 2021 at a stellar 87.5. That ranks third amongst all safeties that played in at least 10 games.

If we tighten up that criteria a bit—only counting safeties that accumulated at least 200 snaps against the run—he’d then move to second behind San Francisco’s Jimmie Ward (90.2).

Only defender to play in every single snap for his team in 2021

Speaking of snaps, no defensive player in the league was as present as Woods was this past season. The 26-year-old was the only defender to play in 100 percent of his unit’s snaps.

His total count of 1,208 was second only to Seattle’s Quandre Diggs and his 1,228.

Only defender to force a fumble of WR DJ Moore in 2021

Moore, who also put pen to paper in Carolina this offseason, fumbled just once in 2021. And that was thanks to Woods—who tied his career-high in forced fumbles (two) last year.

The fifth-year safety also notched bests in total tackles (101), interceptions (three), pass defensed (10) and even recorded his first NFL sack.

