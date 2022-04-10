4 things to know about new Panthers P Johnny Hekker

The Carolina Panthers have had themselves quite a sound offseason thus far. And part of their harmonious retooling has seen a bevy of fresh faces added to the roster.

So, in helping you get to know the new guys a little bit better, we’ll give you four interesting facts about each free-agent signing the Panthers have made.

Let’s keep kicking with punter Johnny Hekker.

Punted to the highest net average for a single season

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In just his second season back in 2013, Hekker punted for a net average of 44.23 yards per attempt. Not only did that break the previous NFL single-season record held by Andy Lee (44.0), but that mark still stands atop the books today.

Kicked the longest punt in Super Bowl history

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

That’s not the only record Hekker holds.

He’s also booted the longest punt in Super Bowl history, with a 65-yarder in Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots. Hekker got the fortune of more than a few bounces, but the kick was still good enough to barely surpass Ryan Allen’s 64-yarder from Super Bowl XLIX.

He's got a hose

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Although it often appears by surprise, Hekker’s passing prowess is no secret. The 32-year-old has made at least one throw in eight of his nine pro campaigns.

That has resulted in Hekker completing 14 of his 23 attempts for 186 yards, one touchdown and an interception. And even with that interception, he still possesses a higher career passer rating (82.9) than Panthers quarterbacks Sam Darnold (76.9) and P.J. Walker (51.6).

Fourth-most First-team All-Pro selections amongst active players

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Hekker has racked up quite a few honors. In addition to being named to four Pro Bowls and the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, he’s earned six All-Pro nods.

Four of those All-Pro distinctions are First-team placements—which ranks as the fourth-most amongst active players. Only Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner, Zack Martin, Justin Tucker and J.J. Watt have more.

Story continues

[listicle id=652083]

1

1