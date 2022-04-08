4 things to know about new Panthers LB Damien Wilson

The Carolina Panthers have had themselves quite a sound offseason thus far. And part of their harmonious retooling has seen a bevy of fresh faces added to the roster.

So, in helping you get to know the new guys a little bit better, we’ll give you four interesting facts about each free-agent signing the Panthers have made.

Today, linebacker Damien Wilson takes the stage.

Converted to LB at the University of Minnesota

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Not only did Wilson transfer colleges in 2013, going from Jones County Junior College to the University of Minnesota, but he also transferred positions. The lanky defender went from safety to linebacker in becoming a Golden Gopher for two seasons.

That move, obviously, paid off—as Wilson led the team in tackles (119), tackles for a loss (10.5) and sacks (4.0) during his standout senior campaign. He was then selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

Cousin of former NFL RB David Cobb

AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt

Wilson was joined in Minneapolis by his cousin, David Cobb. Cobb also had himself a heck of a 2014, rushing for a single-season program record of 1,629 yards.

He’d spend three years in the NFL—with the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears—before moving on to the Canadian Football League in 2018 and the Alliance of American Football in 2019. Cobb has since retired and is now a scouting assistant for (you guessed it) the Carolina Panthers.

Super Bowl LIV champion

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Two seasons in Kansas City resulted in two Super Bowl appearances for Wilson. The first—where he racked up 81 tackles—ended with a ring.

The second, unfortunately, saw that Tom Brady guy lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Chiefs. Regardless, Wilson is the third Super Bowl champion—along with former Los Angeles Rams Austin Corbett and Johnny Hekker—to join the Panthers this offseason.

Coming off a career year

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Like his fellow defender and new teammate before him in safety Xavier Woods, Wilson is being highlighted here for his career year in 2021.

Story continues

As a Jacksonville Jaguar this past season, the 28-year-old backer recorded bests in tackles (106), tackles for a loss (5.0), sacks (3.0) and passes defensed (five).

[listicle id=652024]

1

1