4 things to know about new Jets DE Tim Ward

Joe Douglas took another crack at trying to find a pass rusher who can help replace the injured Carl Lawson after roster cuts, claiming Tim Ward off waivers from the Chiefs.

Ward had a solid summer with Kansas City, but the defending AFC champions have plenty of depth, which made him expendable. The Jets pounced on Ward once his name hit the waiver wire, giving them a high-upside pass rusher.

Here are a few things to know about Ward and what he could bring to New York’s defensive line in 2021.

Productive Preseason

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Ward was one of the Chiefs' most productive pass rushers during the preseason, totaling three sacks and a forced fumble in three games. Two of those sacks came in Kansas City's preseason opener against the 49ers. It's a small sample size, but Ward spent the month of August showcasing his ability to get after opposing quarterbacks with some consistency.

Returning to form

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ward spent his entire rookie season with the Chiefs rehabbing a torn ACL suffered at the end of his college career at Old Dominion. The 24-year-old returned for Kansas City in 2020, making the practice squad and appearing in one regular season game. He logged 57 snaps and recorded a sack against the Chargers.

High motor player

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Ward cherished his end-of-the-year opportunity against the Chargers, giving his all on every play to make a positive impression on the Chiefs' coaching staff. While it did not work out for him in Kansas City, Ward's relentless approach likely played a major part in the Jets' decision to pick him up. "I take a lot of pride [in giving effort]," Ward said after the Chargers game. "In college, my D-Line coach, one of the basic things he taught me: give effort on every play."

Former Conference USA star

Cal Sport Media via AP Images

Ward was one of the premier defensive ends in Conference USA throughout his career at Old Dominion, totaling 31 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in four seasons. Ward was most productive as an upperclassman, combining for 19.5 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior and senior.

