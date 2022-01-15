4 things to know about Jets TE Lawrence Cager

The Jets signed Lawrence Cager as an undrafted free agent in 2020 to play wide receiver.

Now, he’s returning to New York at a new position.

Cager signed a reserve/future contract as a tight end on Friday. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Cager has the size to play tight end, but he still has plenty to learn as he tries to bolster New York’s depth at the position after it received next to nothing from its tight ends in 2021.

Here are four things to know about Cager as he embarks on the next chapter of his Jets career.

Key cog in Georgia's passing attack

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Cager battled injuries in his lone season at the University of Georgia after transferring from Miami, but still managed to establish himself as one of the Bulldogs’ top wide receivers. Cager caught 33 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns in just eight games, setting himself apart as current Giants quarterback Jake Fromm’s favorite target.

Lengthy injury history

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Cager was supposed to be a late-round draft pick, but his lengthy injury rap sheet ultimately kept him off draft boards. Cager dealt with lingering rib and shoulder injuries as a senior at Georgia before finally suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Cager’s sophomore season at the University of Miami was also cut short due to injury after he tore his ACL.

Cager’s injury issues followed him to Florham Park and cost him a chunk of his rookie season with the Jets, as he injured his hamstring against the Broncos in early October and landed on the practice squad injured list.

Heavily courted by the Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Douglas put on the full-court press to evaluate Cager and ultimately sign him as an undrafted free agent. The Jets flew down to Athens to meet with Cager during the pre-draft process and had a second meeting scheduled that was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. New York renewed its interest in Cager at the end of the draft and its pre-draft efforts made Cager comfortable enough to take his talents to One Jets Drive.

Story continues

Year spent with the Browns

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Cager couldn’t crack the Jets’ wide receiver depth chart during training camp this past summer and was released on Aug. 31. He caught on with the Browns’ practice squad on Oct. 4 and was elevated to the active roster on Nov. 20. Cager was promoted to the active roster again on Dec. 16 before being waived on Christmas Eve. He re-signed to the practice squad on Dec. 28. Cager appeared in one game with the Browns and played just one offensive snap.

[listicle id=675716]

1

1