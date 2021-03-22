4 things to know about new Jets TE Tyler Kroft

The Jets added to their tight end room this week, agreeing to sign Tyler Kroft.

New York and Kroft agreed on a one-year deal worth $2 million with $1.5 million in guarantees. Kroft was drafted in the third round out of Rutgers by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2015 NFL draft. After four seasons with the Bengals, Kroft joined the Bills for two years before having the final year of his three-year contract voided.

The 28-year-old tight end has 85 catches for 851 yards and 12 touchdowns in his six-year career.

Let’s get to know a little more about the Jets’ newest tight end.

Great blocking tight end

The Jets are getting one of the better blocking tight ends in the league. According to Jets X-Factor's Michael Nania, Kroft has only allowed 13 pressures out of 280 snaps in his career as a pass-blocker. That's a rate of 4.6 percent, which was well below the 2020 average for tight ends (6.8 percent). Kroft also posted a 79.1 Pro Football Focus grade in pass protection last year, good for sixth out of 69 qualified tight ends in the NFL. Kroft had a 63.8 PFF grade in the running game last season, which put him in the 68th percentile for qualified tight ends.

Recent absences

Kroft played injury-free in his first three seasons with the Bengals, but he's missed some time over the last three years. Kroft suffered a foot injury in 2018 that limited him to just five games. Then, in Kroft's first season with the Bills in 2019, he broke his foot during OTAs. He missed the first five games of the season. Kroft was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list two separate times this past season. As a result, he missed six regular season games and all three of Buffalo's playoff games.

Limited receiver

Kroft is not known for being a pass catcher. He's only averaged 10 yards per catch in his career and has seen about 1.2 receptions per game. Kroft has had success scoring touchdowns, as he had seven in 2017. He also had three last year despite catching just 12 total passes. Kroft has registered nine drops in his career.

Scarlet standout

Kroft turned himself into a third-round pick at Rutgers, catching 70 passes for 901 yards and five touchdowns after redshirting his freshman year. The tight end earned a First-team All-AAC nod as a sophomore in 2013, leading the Knights with 43 receptions and 573 yards. He also scored four touchdowns.

