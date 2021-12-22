4 things to know about new Jets safety Will Parks

The Jets signed safety Will Parks on Tuesday, adding some depth to their secondary after Elijah Riley suffered a concussion against the Dolphins and Michael Carter II was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Parks has bounced around the league throughout 2021, with New York being his fourth stop of the year. The Jets are hoping the 27-year-old can provide some much-needed veteran help if called upon, as they have struggled in the secondary all season.

Here are four things to know about New York’s newest safety.

Nomadic year

The Jets will be Parks’ fourth team of 2021. He started the year with the Chiefs, but was released before final roster cuts in August and remained a free agent until November. The 49ers signed Parks on Nov. 3, only for him to be signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad nearly three weeks later. Parks was released by Miami on Dec. 20.

Valuable experience

Parks has 18 career starts at safety under his belt — 15 of which came with the Broncos — and has totaled 180 tackles, 13 passes defended, seven tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his six-year career. Parks posted a career-high 51 tackles with the Broncos in 2017 and started seven games in 2019, his final full season with Denver.

Brief homecoming

Parks, a Philadelphia native, signed with the Eagles in March 2020. His stint with his hometown team was short-lived, though, as Parks landed on injured reserve in September, was activated in October, and released on the first day of December.

Legal troubles

Parks was arrested for misdemeanor harassment and non-physical domestic violence charges involving a former girlfriend in June 2017. The charges against him were dismissed in March 2018.

