4 things to know about new Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel
Robert Saleh continued to round out his first Jets coaching staff Tuesday, hiring three defensive assistant coaches to help bolster a unit that ranked among the worst in football last season.
One of those coaches was Marquand Manuel, a former NFL defensive back with a bevy of coaching experience — including two separate stints working alongside Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
Let’s get to know a little bit more about New York’s newest safeties coach.
Common connection
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Like many of the coaches Saleh has hired to his first Jets coaching staff, he and Manuel have plenty of past history working together. Manuel got his start in coaching with the Seahawks in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach. He spent 2013 as a defensive assistant, affording him the opportunity to work on the same side of the ball as Saleh, who was serving as a defensive quality control coach at the time. Saleh left Seattle the following season, but his brief time spent working with Manuel apparently created a connection that ultimately landed him in the Big Apple.
Falcons familiarity
AP Photo/Danny Karnik
Manuel's connection to Saleh's defensive coaching staff goes far beyond New York's rookie head coach, as he recently worked closely with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta. Manuel and Ulbrich both joined Dan Quinn's Falcons coaching staff in 2015, with Manuel as secondary coach and Ulbrich as linebackers coach. When Manuel was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017, Ulbrich remained on board as his linebackers coach. Manuel and Ulbrich's time together in Atlanta likely gives Manuel a thorough understanding of the defense the Jets want to run in 2021. If his relationship with Saleh was not enough, Manuel will certainly be well-versed in New York's scheme right off the bat.
Journeyman playing career
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Manuel bounced around the NFL throughout his playing days, suiting up for six teams in his eight-year career. Manuel went to the Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2005, but his best seasons came with the Packers in 2006 (81 tackles, three pass deflections, two TFLs, one interception) and Broncos in 2008 (84 tackles, four pass deflections, one TFL). He retired after playing only nine games for the Lions in 2009, finishing his career with 368 tackles, 16 pass deflections, eight TFLs and two interceptions.
The Marquand Manuel Foundation
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Manuel grew up in Miami, Florida and has never forgotten his hometown, establishing his own foundation during his playing career to give back to the community. After starring at Miami High School, Manuel established the Marquand Manuel Foundation, which focuses on Miami's youth and helping children from the area stay out of trouble.