4 things to know about new Jets LB Quincy Williams

The Jets signed two players off waivers last week following roster cuts. One was Quinnen Williams’ older brother.

Linebacker Quincy Williams was taken in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Jaguars – 96 picks after his brother. Injuries derailed his time in Jacksonville, though, and Williams was waived before the 2021 season.

Williams, 25, earned a starting role in Week 1 and started eight of his 11 active games in 2019 but was placed on injured reserve before Week 14 with a hand injury. He missed half the 2020 season with a core muscle injury. Williams tallied 59 combined tackles, three tackles for a loss and one forced fumble in 18 games over two years with the Jaguars.

Here are few more things to know about the Jets’ newest linebacker.

High jump champion

Williams was a big track star in high school. He won the Alabama Class 5A high jump state title in 2013 with a leap of 6-foot-2. He competed in the long jump, the 100-meter dash and the 4x100 relay. Williams' track prowess helped him become one of the fastest linebackers in the draft. His 4.56 40-yard dash time would have ranked in the top-10 if he had been invited to the NFL Combine.

American Cancer Society ambassador

Quincy and Quinnen Williams are big advocates for breast cancer awareness. Their mother, Marquischa Henderson Williams, died of breast cancer in 2010, and the two eventually became ambassadors for the American Cancer Society. The brothers also received the 2020 Faith in Action Award during the 21st annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration for their work with the ACS.

Big swimmer

Williams didn't just compete in track and field and play football. He's also an avid swimmer and even made the Junior Olympics in freestyle and the free medley. "I love swimming," Williams told the Jaguars' site in 2019. "It was my first love." Williams gave up swimming after his mother passed away, though, because he believed football was the best way for him to earn a college degree, something his mother wanted him and his siblings to do. "She wanted us to get a college degree, and the best way I thought [to do that] was playing football," he said. "I love the game of football. It was a way my brother and I could connect. All of us played football together. I put everything I had into football."

Offered NFL job before college

Williams could have gone to the NFL much sooner – but not as a player. Williams' high school coach, Ronald Cheatham, told The New York Times in 2019 that the Tennessee Titans offered Williams a job as a staff intern. Williams turned it down, though, and attended Murray State to play football.

“I was encouraging him to go,” Cheatham said. “I told him he’d have a great opportunity to work in the N.F.L. He told me, ‘I don’t want to work in the NFL. I want to play in the NFL.’ ”

