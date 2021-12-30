4 things to know about new Jets LB Javin White

The Jets added a new linebacker to their active roster on Wednesday, signing Javin White from the Raiders practice squad.

New York has itself a solid linebacker duo in C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, but there are still reps to be had in the rotation. White is new to Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s defense, but he’ll have a chance to show what he can do over the final two weeks of the regular season.

Here are four things to know about New York’s newest linebacker.

All-Decade player at UNLV

White managed to develop into one of UNLV’s best players of the last decade despite being an unheralded recruit coming out of McClymonds High School in California. White arrived at UNLV as a wide receiver, but redshirted his first year on campus and switched to defensive back. White played mostly special teams as a redshirt freshman but began seeing significant playing time as a hybrid linebacker/safety as a redshirt sophomore. He finished his collegiate career with 201 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 15 passes defended, nine interceptions, seven forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 43 games, landing him on UNLV’s All-Decade team.

Undrafted free agent

White didn’t hear his name called in the 2020 NFL draft — a relative surprise given his positional versatility and the value that carries in today’s game. Nonetheless, he caught on with the Raiders shortly after the draft concluded and did enough to warrant a spot on the practice squad after his first training camp with the team.

Once on the rise in Las Vegas

White appeared in four games with the Raiders as a rookie, finishing with four tackles and one stop for a loss. He seemed to be in a position to claim a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp this past summer before he suffered a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve until November. White was released upon his activation, but was re-signed to the practice squad and appeared in one game before the Jets signed him.

Special teams staying power

White has garnered plenty of special teams experience in his two seasons in the NFL. White played 44 snaps on special teams last season and all 11 of the snaps he played in his lone game with the Raiders this year came on special teams. White’s experience in the third facet of the game gives him a chance to stick with the Jets if he can’t earn defensive snaps right off the bat.

