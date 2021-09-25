4 things to know about new Jets FB Nick Bawden

The fullback position was rarely utilized under Adam Gase and Dowell Loggains, but that can change with Mike LaFleur now running New York’s offense.

The Jets added depth at the position on Tuesday, signing Nick Bawden to their practice squad. Trevon Wesco spent the summer converting from tight end to fullback, but he’s barely played in New York’s first two games. Bawden is a natural fullback who could take on the role if needed.

Here are four things to know about Gang Green’s newest fullback.

Former Quarterback

Bawden began his collegiate career at San Diego State as a quarterback. He started two games as a true freshman, completing 13 of 38 passes for just 147 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before switching to fullback the following offseason. The move proved to be a fruitful one, as Bawden's middling play under center didn't inspire much confidence in his chances of succeeding as a college quarterback.

Paving the way for success

Bawden played an instrumental role in sparking San Diego State's run-heavy offense with key lead blocks for two of the best running backs the program has ever seen. Bawden was the lead blocker for two different 2,000-yard rushers in back-to-back years for the first time in college football history, as Donnel Pumphrey reached the milestone in 2016 and Rashad Penny matched it in 2017.

Dual-threat fullback

San Diego State ran the ball with Bawden lined up at fullback more often than not, but the Aztecs also took advantage of his athletic ability to turn him into a dual-threat at the position. Bawden caught 15 passes for 137 yards out of the backfield as a junior and hauled in 13 passes for 105 yards and his first career touchdown as a senior.

Injury bug

Bawden has dealt with numerous knee injuries so far in his brief NFL career. He suffered a torn ACL in OTAs after the Lions selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft, forcing him out of action for his entire rookie season. Bawden landed on injured reserve the next two seasons as well, with another knee injury putting him out of action in 2020.

