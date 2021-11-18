4 things to know about new Jets CB Rachad Wildgoose

The Jets secondary has been ravaged by injuries this season. Lamarcus Joyner was lost for the season in Week 1, while Marcus Maye suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury against the Colts in Week 9.

The unit’s woes worsened against the Bills, as Brandin Echols suffered a quad injury that is expected to keep him out for 3-5 weeks. In an effort to mitigate the loss of the rookie starter, New York signed Rachad Wildgoose to its active roster on Wednesday.

Here are four things to know about the Jets’ newest cornerback.

Familiar Foe

Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

The Bills selected Wildgoose in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He spent the first 10 weeks of his rookie season on Buffalo’s practice squad. Buffalo’s secondary is one of the deepest in the NFL, which made Wildgoose an expendable piece despite his status as a recent draft pick.

Former Wisconsin star

Syndication: Journal Sentinel

Wildgoose was an impact player in Wisconsin’s secondary throughout his collegiate career. Wildgoose appeared in 25 games for the Badgers, making 17 starts and recording 57 tackles, 14 pass breakups, five tackles for loss and an interception. He played under former Jets safety Jim Leonhard.

Miami's Finest

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

Wildgoose hails from Miami and played his high school football at Florida public school powerhouse Miami Northwestern. Wildgoose was a three-star recruit and the No. 884 prospect in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports. He had 22 offers coming out of Miami Northwestern and took official visits to Georgia, NC State, Pittsburgh and local UCF before signing with Wisconsin.

Versatility

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Wildgoose has experience playing everywhere in the secondary. He started out as a safety in high school before playing on the outside and in the nickel at Wisconsin. Most of Wildgoose’s experience comes playing on the outside, but he can line up wherever the Jets need him to.

[listicle id=671612]

1

1