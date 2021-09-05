4 things to know about Jets assistant Matt Cavanaugh

The Jets added a familiar face to their coaching staff to cap the offseason, as Robert Saleh hired Matt Cavanaugh as a senior offensive assistant.

Cavanaugh worked under Rex Ryan from 2009-12, helping New York reach consecutive AFC title games with his work as quarterbacks coach. Cavanaugh won’t have a primary role on Saleh’s coaching staff, but he brings a wealth of experience back to One Jets Drive and will aid Zach Wilson’s development as a rookie.

Here are a few things to know about Cavanaugh and a look at his past work.

Making Greg Knapp proud

Cavanaugh was close with late Jets assistant Greg Knapp, who tragically died in July after being struck by a car while riding his bike in California. New York hired Knapp to mentor Wilson; Cavanaugh will now take on those responsibilities. Knapp will be on Cavanaugh's mind as he embarks on his second stint with the Jets. "I'm not here to replace him," Cavanaugh said, per ESPN. "I don't think I can replace him, but I promise I'll try to represent him well. I'll work hard, do the best I can and, hopefully, make him proud."

Plenty of play calling experience

Cavanaugh's coaching resume is littered with more than just quarterback coaching experience. Cavanaugh has served as the offensive coordinator on four different NFL coaching staffs, beginning with the Bears from 1997-98. He ran the Ravens offense from 1999-2004 and Washington's from 2017-18. Cavanaugh also worked as the offensive coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh, his alma mater, from 2005-08. Matt LaFleur is preparing for his first go-around as an NFL coordinator, which could make Cavanaugh a useful asset.

Recent travels

Cavanaugh has bounced around the NFL since his first stint with the Jets concluded in 2012. The veteran quarterbacks coach joined the Bears' coaching staff from 2013-14 before leaving to work in the same capacity for Washington from 2015-16. Cavanaugh then took over as Washington's offensive coordinator for two years before shifting into a senior analyst role in 2019. Cavanaugh spent 2020 out of football.

Three rings

Cavanaugh's trophy case is filled with Super Bowl rings -- three, to be exact. Cavanaugh won two titles as a player with the 49ers in 1984 and the Giants in 1990, operating as the backup quarterback in both cases. Cavanaugh then won a Super Bowl as the Ravens' offensive coordinator in 2000. The Jets are looking to build a winning culture and his expertise in the field should only help Robert Saleh's efforts to do so.

