4 things to know about Jags’ matchup against the Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville is desperately looking for a tally in the win column after a 37-19 loss to the Tennessee Titans that dropped it to 0-5 on the season and 0-20 since defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 last season.

This is a Jaguars team that is struggling tremendously right now, but it hops across the Atlantic to take on a Miami Dolphins team that isn’t faring much better, at the moment. They fell to 1-4 on Sunday with a 45-17 loss at the hands of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s been a rough start to the year for the Jags, but this represents a winnable game (if any can be classified as such). They’ll hope to return to the States with their first win under their belt.

Here are four things to know about that game.

Jacksonville will have history on its side... sort of

Jacksonville has played a lot of games in London in recent years, and it has found quite a bit of success in those games. At least, relative to how the team performs on this side of the ocean.

This is the eighth consecutive season where the Jags have a home game in London, and in the prior seven matchups, they have a 3-4 record. That’s not too bad, all things considered, and they’ll hope to get to .500 this time around. Meanwhile, this will be Miami’s fifth-straight season playing in London, and it is just 1-3 in the previous matchups.

Against a struggling Dolphins team in a stadium where the Jaguars inexplicably play fairly well, they’ll hope to get their first win of the season.

Miami could have its quarterback back

Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) greets teammates before the start of the game against Indianapolis Colts during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.

The Dolphins lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2 when he suffered broken ribs that landed him on the injured reserve. However, Tagovailoa was designated to return this week, and the Jags could see him under center for Miami. According to NFL.com, coach Brian Flores said he isn’t yet sure who will start.

“This is really just let’s (see) how this goes in practice,” Flores said. “Can he make the throws? Can he roll to his left, roll to his right, step up in the pocket? The one thing we won’t know is just taking a hit. We won’t know that until the game. I think we’ll try to do as much as we can to get a feel for what that’ll look like or what that’ll feel like without having a setback obviously. So I’d say this: He’s a tough kid.”

If Tagovailoa isn’t able to go, Miami will start Jacoby Brissett once again. Brissett has thrown for 858 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions on the season.

Jacksonville's defense will have a chance to get right

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Jags’ defense has been an unmitigated disaster so far this season. It allowed big days to struggling offenses in Houston and Denver in the first two weeks, and since then, it has been torched by the Cardinals, Bengals, and Titans.

However, this game presents an opportunity for the team to take a step forward. Miami has the third-worst passing game in football and the worst run game, and while it will likely be tougher if Tagovailoa can play, he hasn’t been particularly consistent to start his career.

Jacksonville’s offense, which has actually been solid, has been limited by the play of the defense so far. If the Dolphins can achieve similar success to past opponents in this one, it’s a very bad sign for the unit.

It could be a big day for Lawrence and the offense

The Dolphins have the second-worst offense in football, and their defense isn’t much better. It ranks 30th in the league, and it’s allowing 422.2 yards per game. That’s a good sign for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the offense, which is improving every week.

Miami is slightly better against the run than it is against the pass, but it ranks in the bottom half of the league as far as both go. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have a passing game with Lawrence that can be dangerous, while it has managed to put together one of the league’s best running games with James Robinson.

Though the Jags don’t have much depth at that spot, they still rank sixth in the NFL in rushing. The Dolphins will have their hands full on defense, and this game has some shootout potential, especially if Tagovailoa can play.

