4 things to know about Jacksonville’s rematch against Tennessee

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their first division rematch this weekend, facing off against a Tennessee Titans team on the road that defeated them in Jacksonville 37-19 in October. The Titans sit at 8-4 and lead the AFC South, but this hasn’t quite been the same team since losing running back Derrick Henry for the season.

Since then, the Jaguars have won two games, defeating the Miami Dolphins in London and shocking the Buffalo Bills, but they still sit at just 2-10 in what has been a frustrating first season for head coach Urban Meyer and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Winning in Nashville is never easy, and Jacksonville hasn’t managed to earn a win on the road against Tennessee since 2013. Still, this could be another opportunity to upset a potential playoff team, and the Titans look slightly more vulnerable now than they did in October. Here’s what you need to know for Sunday’s game:

The run game is struggling without Henry

Syndication: The Tennessean

Henry was well on his way to a third-straight rushing title before a Jones fracture in his foot has sidelined him for a good chunk of the season. He could return later this season, but the Titans are unlikely to have him in this game.

Without Henry, D’Onta Foreman has seen the bulk of the carries, but he hasn’t been particularly successful. His only 100-yard game came last week in a 36-13 loss to the New England Patriots, and he has just 193 yards on 42 attempts this season with no touchdowns.

Jacksonville’s run defense still isn’t great, but it’s playing much better this season. Henry went for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the last outing, but it’s unlikely the Titans will be able to run the ball as well this time around.

Ryan Tannehill hasn't had a very efficient season

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Without Henry available, Tannehill has had to shoulder more responsibility in the passing game, and the results haven’t been great. Tannehill is mostly known for his efficiency, and while he’s completing 65.8% of his passes, he’s averaging fewer than 250 yards per game. He has also thrown just one more touchdown (14) than he has interceptions (13).

Story continues

Tannehill will also be without receiver A.J. Brown in this game, who is being placed on the injured reserve. That likely means a lot of targets for Julio Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ihkine.

Jacksonville’s secondary has been much improved since these teams last played, with rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell coming along nicely. If Shaquill Griffin returns, the Jags could make some plays against Tannehill and the passing game.

It's a good opportunity for Lawrence

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

There haven’t been many positives for the rookie quarterback this season. Lawrence still has more interceptions than touchdowns despite only tossing one pick in the last five games. That’s mostly because the entire offense has been anemic in recent weeks, and Lawrence’s thin receiving corps isn’t doing him any favors.

Drops have been a problem, and we’re now at the point where Laquon Treadwell, who began the season on the practice squad, is the top target. However, this game could present an opportunity for Lawrence to take a step forward.

While the Titans are good against the run, they struggle much more to defend the pass. They’re allowing more than 250 passing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL, and that could mean a chance for Lawrence and the offense to make some plays.

However, safety Kevin Byard has been very good this season, reeling in five of Tennessee’s nine total interceptions. Lawrence will need to be careful, but there could be some open receivers in this one.

Recent history is not on Jacksonville's side

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned above, the Jaguars are looking for their first win in Nashville since 2013. However, even when the two teams play in Jacksonville, the series has been very lopsided recently. The Jags have won just one of the last nine against the Titans, with the last win coming at home in 2019 with Gardner Minshew II at quarterback.

This series was once fairly competitive, but Tennessee has had Jacksonville’s number since acquiring Derrick Henry in the 2016 draft, with the streak following shortly after.

With the other three teams in the division in various states of flux, Tennessee has had a fairly straightforward route to the playoffs this season, even with injuries limiting this team fairly severely. But Jacksonville will look to end a four-game losing streak to what is arguably its biggest rival on Sunday.

1

1