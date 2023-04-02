4 things to know about new Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios

The Dolphins signed wide receiver Braxton Berrios just days after free agency opened. Berrios looks to utilize his dynamic skill set to improve coach Mike McDaniel’s playbook.

He joins a wide receiver group that includes the duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who both ranked top 10 in the NFL a season ago in receiving yards. The offense is poised for a big play at any moment.

Miami fans have plenty to be excited about with this new addition, and here are some reasons why.

Gadget player

Berrios is the type of player some refer to as a “gadget player,” meaning he has a wide range of capabilities that allows the playbook to expand. Once Berrios worked his way into the Jets’ offensive scheme, he proved to be threatening both as a receiver and out of the backfield. In fact, Berrios has scored more touchdowns on the ground than through the air over the past two seasons.

He even displayed the capability to execute a passing touchdown in Week 4 of last season against the Steelers.

Berrios will get a chance to showcase his full value next season in Miami alongside quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

All-Pro kick returner

Berrios was selected to the All-Pro team in 2021 as a kick returner. He led the NFL in average yards per kick return at 30.4 and totaled 852 yards for the season which included a 102-yard return to the endzone.

In addition to his stellar kick returning, Berrios was also effective in the punting unit, averaging 13.4 yards per return in 2021.

2022 was a down year for Berrios following his All-Pro campaign. This Miami offense may be just what he needs to get back on track in the rushing and receiving game.

Knowledge of a division rival

Berrios played his last four seasons as a member of the division rival New York Jets.

Any knowledge is good knowledge in a game as complex as football at the pro level. The Jets will be no joke next season. According to Pro Football Reference, the 2022 Jets’ defense tied with the Eagles for first in the league in yards allowed per play (4.8). They also allowed just 15 passing touchdowns in the 17-game season.

Having practiced against a tough secondary led by All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner, the Dolphins should look to Berrios’ insight in their game plan against New York this season.

University of Miami standout

He will be used to the Miami heat. Berrios played four seasons at the University of Miami. In, his final year in 2017 he was named to the All-ACC Third-team as a wide receiver and an honorable mention for First-team All-ACC for special teams.

Berrios caught 55 passes in 2017 for 679 yards and nine touchdowns as the team’s best receiver. Miami finished 10-3 in 2017 and went 7-1 in the ACC earning them a trip to the Orange Bowl.

