4 things to know about new Dolphins WR Erik Ezukanma

The Miami Dolphins didn’t necessarily need a wide receiver in this year’s NFL draft after trading for Tyreek Hill and signing Cedrick Wilson Jr. earlier in the offseason, but that didn’t stop general manager Chris Grier from attacking the position.

In the fourth round, the Dolphins selected Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma to potentially slide in as the team’s fourth or fifth wideout this season. With that being said, he could have some tough competition with returning players Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. also fighting for reps.

Here’s what fans should know about Ezukanma before he takes the field in the aqua and orange.

He works out with Patrick Mahomes.

Both Mahomes and Ezukanma spent their collegiates careers at Texas Tech, although the quarterback departed for the draft in 2017, and the wideout didn’t arrive until the 2018 season.

Prior to the draft, the two Red Raiders worked out together and Mahomes had some advice for the young receiver.

“Work hard and be a sponge,” Mahomes told Ezukanma. “Be a guy that is on time to meetings. Don’t think you’ve made it once you get drafted because it’s just only starting.”

The Red Raider connection also continues in the receiver room.

Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker also played at Texas Tech during his time in college. Grier already mentioned that Welker was the one who worked Ezukanma out before the draft and that the coach was pushing for the group to draft him.

“Wes (Welker) worked him out, went there and he was on Mike (McDaniel) from day one about getting a Red Raider receiver in here,” Grier said in his post-draft press conference. “We dealt with Wes all spring talking him up.”

Ezukanma talks up his versatility.

“I’m a versatile guy,” Ezukanma told the South Florida media after he was drafted. “I feel like I can fit in right where Jaylen Waddle – the way he can take the ball out of the backfield as well as be a deep threat down the field, but also just a versatile guy with RAC ability and YAC ability – yards after contact and run after the catch. You can put me anywhere on the field and I feel like I can help the team in any situation.”

