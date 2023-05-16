4 things to know about new Dolphins TE Tyler Kroft

Last week, the Miami Dolphins addressed one of their biggest roster needs, signing former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal.

Prior to the transaction, Miami had five tight ends on the roster – Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, Tanner Conner, Elijah Higgins and Julian Hill. However, only Smythe and Saubert have legitimate experience playing the position at the NFL level.

Kroft can at least bring experience to a group that’s sorely missing it.

Before he steps on the field at Hard Rock Stadium, it’s a good time for fans to get to know their newest tight end.

He has experience in the system.

Kroft spent the 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers, which may be what gives him an edge over some of the other tight ends on the roster. Dolphins head coach and offensive play-caller Mike McDaniel came from the 49ers and brought Kyle Shanahan’s scheme with him to South Florida.

That familiarity should be beneficial to the veteran tight end, as he won’t have to start over like some of the other new players at the position.

He was one of the best blockers in the league last year

McDaniel’s offense would be at its best with a tight end who excels at in-line blocking, and Kroft could be just that.

Last season, he was a run-blocker on 165 of his 238 snaps. If he had qualified for Pro Football Focus’ league leaders, his 71.2 run-block grade would’ve ranked third among all tight ends behind only the Baltimore Ravens’ Isaiah Likely and the Minnesota Vikings’ Josh Oliver.

AFC East ringer

The 30-year-old is no stranger to the AFC East, as he spent two seasons (2019-20) with the Buffalo Bills and one (2021) with the New York Jets.

If Kroft can’t catch on with the Dolphins long-term, he’ll just need to get an opportunity with the New England Patriots to complete his trip around the division.

Injuries have been an issue

Eight years is a decent career for a tight end, especially one that was drafted in the third round. However, Kroft hasn’t been as available as his teams or their fans would like him to be.

In those eight seasons, he’s appeared in just 92 of the 130 games he could’ve potentially played in.

Injuries were a big issue for Miami last season, so they definitely don’t need more of that in 2023.

