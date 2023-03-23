4 things to know about Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott

The Miami Dolphins have vastly improved their defense in the first week or so of the new league year, as they’ve acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey, linebackers David Long and Malik Reed as well as safety DeShon Elliott.

In Vic Fangio’s defense, one that relies heavily on safeties and versatility, Elliott’s arrival could end up being one of the bigger moves of the offseason.

However, before he steps on the field for the first time in aqua and orange, Dolphins fans should get to know their newest defensive back.

Injuries have cut his seasons short in the past

Elliott, in his five seasons, has missed 40 of the 80 possible games that he could play in.

He missed all of his rookie season due to a fractured forearm. Then, in his second season, a knee injury ended his year after just six games.

After a fully healthy 2020, he, once again, appeared in just six games in 2021 due to biceps and pectoral injuries.

Most of his time has been spent aligned as a free safety

In Fangio’s defense, there will likely be three safeties on the field on a good percentage of Miami’s plays, so it’s smart to know where Elliott has lined up in his career.

He’s spent 53.2% of his snaps lined up as a free safety. 25% of his snaps have been lined up in the box and another 10.2% have been spent in the slot.

This is interesting, as Jevon Holland has been Miami’s free safety, but Elliott’s arrival could allow him to move over the defense a bit more.

He joins two former college teammates in South Florida

The Texas Longhorns have sent a number of talented players to the NFL, including Elliott, safety Brandon Jones and center Connor Williams. All three played together from 2016-17.

Elliott even shared that he set up Jones and his now wife, Brianna.

He threw me the alley but I was credited the points😂 https://t.co/IVOODVzd8V — Brandon Jones (@BlessedJones33) March 22, 2023

He brings another great nickname to the team

Miami is already full of nicknames for their stars. Tyreek Hill is “The Cheetah,” Jaylen Waddle is “The Penguin” and Jevon Holland is “The Snowman.”

Now, the Dolphins get “The Joker.”

Elliott’s nickname stems from the impressive tattoo on his forearm. During his time at Texas, his coach referred to him by the ink, and it stuck.

He even references Heath Ledger’s Joker from “The Dark Knight” and his famous “pencil trick” when he makes a big play.

Deshon Elliott's celebration after big plays is contagious. Malcolm Roach wanted to be a part of it after Elliott's pick 6 at Baylor. pic.twitter.com/XYan0ei7pe — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_ATX) October 29, 2017

