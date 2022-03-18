4 things to know about new Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds

The Miami Dolphins made running the ball a priority this offseason, as they’ve signed two running backs and a fullback so far, but Chase Edmonds was the first free agent they reached an agreement with.

In 2021, the Miami Dolphins ranked 29th in rushing yards per game (ahead of the Steelers, Falcons, and Texans), as they averaged 92.2.

Edmonds, who signed a two-year deal worth $12.1 million, along with Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, and Alec Ingold will be tasked with leading this rushing attack to better results.

Now that the signing is official, here are some things Dolphins fans should know about Edmonds before he takes the field.

He's no stranger to a shared backfield.

The Dolphins will likely have Edmonds and Mostert share responsibilities in the running game this season, and the former is used to that.

In 2021, Edmonds shared Arizona’s backfield with James Conner, who nearly doubled up Edmonds’ carries on the season. The year prior it was old friend Kenyan Drake who was splitting reps with him, just as he did in 2019 but with David Johnson thrown in as well.

Kliff Kingsbury had faith in him to be a lead back.

Before Kingsbury brought in Conner last offseason, he was high on Edmonds being the top-producing running back in his offense.

“As far as Chase goes, you’ve seen when he’s had his opportunity, he’s played at a starting running back level,” Kingsbury said, via Pro Football Talk. “We all understand that he’s unfortunately been nicked up a couple times, which we want to keep him on the field. But we have all the confidence in the world in Chase and him being able to be the bell cow if that’s how this plays out.”

He is a small school hero.

Edmonds played four years at Fordham, which isn’t necessarily known for producing NFL talent, but it is where Vince Lombardi played collegiate football.

During Edmonds’ career, he recorded 5,862 yards and 67 touchdowns on 6.2 yards per carry while adding another 905 yards and seven touchdowns on 86 receptions.

He also won the Jerry Rice Award for being the best freshman in the FCS in 2014.

He can bring something on special teams if needed.

Edmonds really got his first real opportunities returning kicks in 2021. He had 18 return attempts for 417 yards – a 23.2-yard average.

Kick return is a skill that the Dolphins could really use some help with. Last year, Jaylen Waddle was the main returner with nine attempts for 17.6 yards per return. If Miami could get away with keeping Waddle, who is clearly one of the most important pieces on the offense, off the field that would probably be for the best.

