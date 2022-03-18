4 things to know about new Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Masala
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chase Edmonds
    Chase Edmonds
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Raheem Mostert
    Raheem Mostert
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Miami Dolphins made running the ball a priority this offseason, as they’ve signed two running backs and a fullback so far, but Chase Edmonds was the first free agent they reached an agreement with.

In 2021, the Miami Dolphins ranked 29th in rushing yards per game (ahead of the Steelers, Falcons, and Texans), as they averaged 92.2.

Edmonds, who signed a two-year deal worth $12.1 million, along with Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, and Alec Ingold will be tasked with leading this rushing attack to better results.

Now that the signing is official, here are some things Dolphins fans should know about Edmonds before he takes the field.

He's no stranger to a shared backfield.

The Dolphins will likely have Edmonds and Mostert share responsibilities in the running game this season, and the former is used to that.

In 2021, Edmonds shared Arizona’s backfield with James Conner, who nearly doubled up Edmonds’ carries on the season. The year prior it was old friend Kenyan Drake who was splitting reps with him, just as he did in 2019 but with David Johnson thrown in as well.

Kliff Kingsbury had faith in him to be a lead back.

Before Kingsbury brought in Conner last offseason, he was high on Edmonds being the top-producing running back in his offense.

“As far as Chase goes, you’ve seen when he’s had his opportunity, he’s played at a starting running back level,” Kingsbury said, via Pro Football Talk. “We all understand that he’s unfortunately been nicked up a couple times, which we want to keep him on the field. But we have all the confidence in the world in Chase and him being able to be the bell cow if that’s how this plays out.”

He is a small school hero.

Edmonds played four years at Fordham, which isn’t necessarily known for producing NFL talent, but it is where Vince Lombardi played collegiate football.

During Edmonds’ career, he recorded 5,862 yards and 67 touchdowns on 6.2 yards per carry while adding another 905 yards and seven touchdowns on 86 receptions.

He also won the Jerry Rice Award for being the best freshman in the FCS in 2014.

He can bring something on special teams if needed.

Edmonds really got his first real opportunities returning kicks in 2021. He had 18 return attempts for 417 yards – a 23.2-yard average.

Kick return is a skill that the Dolphins could really use some help with. Last year, Jaylen Waddle was the main returner with nine attempts for 17.6 yards per return. If Miami could get away with keeping Waddle, who is clearly one of the most important pieces on the offense, off the field that would probably be for the best.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Dolphins sign Raheem Mostert

    The Dolphins have signed their second free agent running back of the week. Agent Brett Tessler announced that his client Raheem Mostert has signed with Miami. It’s a one-year deal worth $3.25 million. This will be his second stint with the Dolphins. Mostert returned two kickoffs for the team in a 2015 game, but wound [more]

  • New pass rusher hits market as Seahawks release Carlos Dunlap

    Dunlap could be a lower-cost option in free agency for the Cardinals to address their pass rush.

  • Kremlin denies defaulting on debts

    STORY: Russia may be on the brink of its first default on international debts since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Thursday (March 17) the state of play was far from clear.The previous day Moscow had been due to pay $117 million in interest payments on two dollar-denominated bonds. Some creditors told Reuters that the funds had not been received. A raft of international sanctions complicates the already complex transactions involved, not least as Russia’s central bank is among the institutions targeted. However, the Kremlin insists the payments have been made. Officials said Thursday that they would update the market later on whether the money had reached Citibank, the payment agent. There was no immediate comment from the bank’s relevant branch in London. Russia’s finance ministry has said it will make payments in roubles if it can’t transfer dollars due to sanctions. However, ratings agency Fitch says that would still constitute a default, if it’s not corrected within a 30-day grace period. That could rock global markets, and many more such dramas may lie ahead. Russia has 15 international bonds outstanding, with a face value of around $40 billion. The Kremlin says it has plenty of money to make payments, and says that means that any default would be totally artificial.

  • WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

    Check out some highlights from new #Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster's NFL and college career:

  • Trent Sherfield signing with Dolphins

    The Dolphins landed running back Raheem Mostert on Wednesday and they’re adding another former 49ers player to the roster on Thursday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is signing wide receiver Trent Sherfield. It’s set to be a one-year deal in Miami for Sherfield. Sherfield played for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel [more]

  • Watson’s new contract indirectly limits money lost in potential suspension

    Despite reportedly giving Watson a huge new deal, the first year of that deal will keep the team's cap hit low and, indirectly, minimize the financial penalty if the league suspends the quarterback:

  • Jets OL coach John Benton arrested for DUI

    Jets offensive line coach and run game coordinator John Benton is facing a DUI charge after being pulled over by police on Thursday night. Benton was stopped by a state trooper in New Jersey shortly before midnight for a motor vehicle violation and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. A police spokesman said [more]

  • Falcons Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson going to Browns

    Just when it seemed like the Falcons were on the verge of trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, the Browns swooped in and got a deal done.

  • Deshaun Watson picks Browns in stunning reversal as Texans agree to trade

    Deshaun Watson previously told the Browns they were out of the running for his services, but the Texans QB now plans to play for Cleveland.

  • Dolphins signing former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert

    He shouldn't have much problem fitting into the system.

  • Tracking the wild reaction to the Browns/Deshaun Watson news

    The Browns and Texans created some March Madness of their own by agreeing to the Deshaun Watson trade

  • LeBron James celebrates the Deshaun Watson trade on Twitter

    LeBron James apparently strongly approves of the Deshaun Watson trade.

  • ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Ram: Here’s This Week’s Awkwardly Timed Unmasking

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 7, Episode 2, of “The Masked Singer,” “Masks at Dawn — Round 1,” which aired March 15 on Fox. Well, this is awkward timing. Joe Buck was the latest celebrity to be revealed on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” — on the same day […]

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, DL Chris Jones react to JuJu Smith-Schuster signing

    Some of JuJu Smith-Schuster's new teammates took to Twitter to react to him signing with the #Chiefs.

  • Justin Jones almost signed with Colts before joining Bears

    Bears new DL Justin Jones was going to sign with the Colts before Matt Eberflus called.

  • 10 prospects the Packers could now target with 22nd overall pick

    The Packers acquired the 22nd overall pick from the Raiders for Davante Adams. Here are 10 prospects the Packers could target with the new first-round pick.

  • Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Just Launched Its First Swimwear Collection With 19 Silhouettes

    SKIMS by Kim Kardashian is finally diving into the swimwear category with SKIMS Swim. The new collection includes 19 silhouettes and seven mix-and-match colorways.

  • The Dodgers don't miss chances to pounce on MVP talents like Freddie Freeman

    Andrew Friedman's rationality has kept the Dodgers quiet on many big free agents. But Freddie Freeman was a perfect opportunity.

  • Report: Baker Mayfield informs Browns he wants trade to Colts

    Baker Mayfield has gone from requesting a trade from the Browns to making a specific preference of destination. Only minutes after Deshaun Watson chose the Browns came word from Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com that Mayfield has informed the Browns he wants to play for the Colts. Watson’s decision now clears the way for the quarterback [more]

  • Female swimmers beaten by transgender athlete stage podium protest at ‘unfair’ result

    Three college swimmers who were beaten by transgender athlete Lia Thomas posed together on a single podium step, fuelling the controversy over her eligibility to compete in elite women's competitions.