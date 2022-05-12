4 things to know about new Dolphins RB Sony Michel

Earlier in the week, the Miami Dolphins signed running back Sony Michel to add to their stable of backs that includes Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks.

It’s completely possible that the Dolphins will keep only four backs on the active roster this year, so there will be some battles for spots taking place throughout the summer.

As a veteran, Michel probably has a leg up on a guy like Doaks, who spent all of 2021 on the practice squad, but Ahmed and Gaskin have both gotten some run in Miami.

Here are a few things that Dolphins fans should know about the team’s newest back.

He's a local kid.

Michel played high school football at American Heritage in Plantation, Florida. During his four seasons, he recorded 6,659 yards and 81 touchdowns on 8.1 yards per carry. He also added 36 receptions for 508 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

He has a winning reputation.

Michel has only been in the NFL for four seasons, yet he’s already won two Super Bowls. In his rookie season, he was a key piece to the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl run, and this past season, he was a role player in the Los Angeles Rams’ championship offense.

He's battled injuries.

In high school, Michel dealt with a torn ACL, fractured shoulder and a broken forearm. At Georgia, he suffered a knee injury the SEC championship, which led to concerns in the draft.

As a rookie, he had fluid drained in the preseason. He missed multiple games with a knee injury that season. In 2020, he missed six games with a quadriceps injury.

In total, he’s played in 55 of 65 games in his NFL career.

Michel is now the fourth Bulldog on the roster.

Having players from Georgia is nothing new for the Dolphins. Their roster already had Solomon Kindley, John Jenkins and Channing Tindall on it before Michel was signed.

While Jenkins was too early for Michel and Tindall was too late, Kindley actually shared the field with the running back for one year and a locker room for two.

1

1